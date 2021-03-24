A New Richland man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a school and stole a laptop.
Karsten Aleksey Luttschwager, 18, was charged on March 15 in Waseca County court with felony second-degree burglary and gross misdemeanor theft. The charges stem from a March 4 incident at the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva public school.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 5, New Richland police responded to a report of a theft at the school. School officials advised police that a laptop, a webcam and their respective chargers were stolen between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. the night prior. Police observed video clips of a male individual wandering the school for about an hour, including into the rooms where the items were stolen from.
The officer advised the rest of the department of the incident and asked for help identifying the individual from the surveillance footage. Another officer identified the individual as Luttschwager and where he was currently residing, according to the report.
When officers made contact with Luttschwager at the residence, they informed him that an individual on camera stealing from the school matched his description and that another officer had confirmed his identity. The officer said Luttschwager could surrender the items or they could return with a search warrant. After asking Luttschwager a second time what he would like to do, he surrendered the stolen items, according to court documents.
School officials informed officers that the laptop had been wiped of all applications the school had installed, and the entire system had been reset. The value of stolen items totaled $1,000, and school officials estimated staff time of reinstalling school applications at $400.
Luttschwager’s first court appearance is scheduled for April 13.