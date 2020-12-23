As you are wrapping up the holidays, you can make some environmentally friendly decisions for your waste. Between the lighting, gift shopping, wrapping and decorating there is sure to be a lot of waste this time of year. Undoubtedly there will be negative environmental impacts, but you can still take steps to ensure that unnecessary materials don’t end up in a landfill. The following is a brief local guide to help you clean up after the holidays.
Trees, wreaths and greenery
The first Christmas Tree display in America was recorded in the 1830s by German settlers, according to History.com. Since then decorating a tree during the month of December has become a tradition for many families.
While some people will choose artificial trees to use year after year, others will pick a real evergreen to place in their home. Either way, the following information provides some ideas to make the process of disposing of old trees more environmentally friendly.
Those with artificial trees to dispose of should check with family and friends to see if anyone would like to take the hand-me-down tree. Ask around … a post on the local community Facebook page may also be an option to get the tree off your hands and into another family’s home. Contact local thrift stores to see if they’ll accept it.
Real Christmas trees can often be composted. It's a good idea to check with your local government about local ordinances regarding tree disposal. State law prohibits yard waste from being placed into household garbage pickup.
Owatonna’s compost site will be open to residents for trees and wreaths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 2, 3, 9 and 10. It costs $3 to compost a Christmas tree and 50 cents to compost a wreath. More information on composting can be found at the city’s website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/488/Compost-Information.
Blooming Prairie’s compost site, open to Blooming Prairie residents, only allows grass, leaves and small branches, according to City Administrator Andrew Langholz.
“Wreaths and small greenery items would be okay, but we don’t accept trees,” Langholz wrote in an email to the People’s Press.
It’s up to the owner to properly dispose of trees.
However, Boy Scout Troop 50, which serves the Hayfield and Blooming Prairie communities, is holding its yearly Christmas Tree Recycling pickup at 9 a.m., Jan. 2. The troop has asked residents to place their tree in the front of the house or by the curb so the scouts can pick up and haul to the nearest recycling location. An envelope will be left at the door for a free will donation to help local scouts attend summer camp. Those interested in making a donation can do so by sending a check payable to Troop 50 at Christmas Tree Recycling c/o Boy Scout Troop 50, 72653 260th Avenue, Hayfield, MN 55940. Email Hayfieldtroop50@gmail.com for more information.
Faribault residents can give their trees to goats as a holiday treat as part of the Goat Dispatch Christmas Tree Recycling Program. Trees may be dropped off at Faribault White Sands Dog Park (900 Lyndale Ave. N.) on the northwest side of the parking lot. The donation area is marked.
Goat Dispatch anticipates accepting trees through the end of February, according to the website. The local company will then bring a trailer to load up the trees and bring them to the farm where the goats will munch and naturally recycle the trees.
“Trees that do not make good goat food (ones that are overly dry) will be put into a wood chipping machine and will be used for the trails in the dog park,” the website states.
Recycled trees should be free from ornaments, metal and should not be flocked.
String lights
According to NASA, the light intensity of many suburbs surrounding large U.S. cities rises by 30 to 50% more around the Christmas season. The rise begins around Black Friday and continues through the New Year’s Day as compared to the remainder of the year. This light is observable from space.
Lights can add a pretty pop of color to a tree or a house, but what to do when the lights burn out or after you’ve decided you no longer want them?
In Owatonna, Arrow Hardware (122 West Vine) and Lowe's Home Improvement (1280 21st Avenue NW) accept recycled lights. Oher local hardware stores may accept used lights, but it's a good idea to call ahead and double check.
Rice County residents can drop off strands at the Rice County Recycling Center & Landfill (3800 E 145h St. in Dundas). Check their website for hours or call 507-332-6833.
Northfield residents can drop-off any unwanted holiday lights at Arrow Hardware at 670 Water St. S. from Dec. 26 through March 2021, according to the city’s website.
If the lights are still in good working condition, consider donating them to the local thrift store.
Wrapping up the odds and ends of the holiday
Some easy steps to make more environmentally friendly choices when it comes to wrapping presents is to save and reuse gift bags, wrapping paper, ribbons and bows for next year. Not only will it help it help the environment, but it’ll be nice on your wallet too.
Reconsider throwing wrapping paper in the recycle bin, as many papers include dyes, glitter, artificial texture, sticky gift labels, plastic and foil making them nonrecyclable. In general the fancier the paper the less recyclable it is.