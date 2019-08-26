OWATONNA — Every dog has its day, and for the dogs of Owatonna that day was Saturday.
The fourth annual Woofstock over the weekend was a wild success as dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages, and breeds gathered at the Lake Chase Dog Park in Owatonna. Hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the event is a way to celebrate man’s best friend while supporting local vendors who specialize in all things canine.
“We’ve seen a lot of regulars today,” said Madeline Pennaz with Parks and Rec. “I’ve also talked to some people who have always wanted to come out but have never taken the time before to stop in.”
According to Pennaz, a lot of time and research went into the design of the dog park at Lake Chase. The park provides two fenced-off areas for dogs to run free in, one with agility equipment and one with an abundance of shade. There are also additional fenced areas at the entrance of each side of the park, which Pennaz says allows the pups to get acquainted with the other dogs with a safe barrier.
“The double gate system really helps any dog that may be unsure of the situation socialize by sniffing through the gate,” she added.
As the dogs and their humans arrived at Woofstock, Madeline would hand out goodie doggy bags and pup cups donated from The Blast. Dogs such as Mira, the 8-month-old Siberian husky, gave no hesitation to lapping up the frozen treat while puppies like Fennec, the 4-month-old German Shepherd, were too entranced by the activity and excitement racing around them.
Inside the fenced areas, some dogs raced and played with their new friends while others simply enjoyed being outside and watching the others. Eddie, the five-year-old corgi, couldn’t have been happier as he calmly greeted each of his new friends to his side of the park.
“We used to come her three times a week,” laughed Eddie’s human, Becky Rodriguez. “We don’t come out as often anymore, but we still enjoy coming and seeing all the people.”
Rodriguez and her mother are strong supporters of the dog park and expressed their delight at the turn out to Woofstock.
“This is a really nice thing for our community to have,” Rodriguez said regarding the dog park. “Something like this really brings everyone together, humans and dogs.”
Rental equipment from Lake Kohlmier — such as hydrobikes, paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes — were also available for Woofstock attendees to try out for the day. The equipment will be available for rentals at Lake Kohlmeir until Sept. 2. Pet vendors, a bouncy house, and face painting were also set up for visitors to enjoy.