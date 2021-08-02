Name: Ashton Jensen
Age: 18
Troop: Owatonna BSA Troop 253, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus
School: Owatonna High School class of 2021, attending Augustana University in the fall to study chemistry and secondary education
Parents: Michael and Brenda Jensen of Owatonna
Service Project: Village of Yesteryear welcome sign
Ashton Jensen was one of four young men from Owatonna BSA Troop 253 awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony held on July 25. This is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts program and takes years of hard work and commitment to meet the necessary requirements.
Commitment to the Scouts isn’t something that Jensen has ever had a problem with as he has been a part of the program since his Cub Scout years in the first grade. What started as a fun activity when he was a child has formed what Jensen refers to as his moral background: a calling to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, courteous, and all of the traits indicated in Scout Law.
“These are all things you can live by and hold in your heart,” Jensen says. “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”
Among other requirements, an aspiring Eagle Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 of which must be in specific categories such as First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, and Personal Fitness. Jensen has earned a total of 33. Furthermore, it is required for an Eagle Scout to have spent at least six months in one or more positions of responsibility within the Scouts. Jensen spent a whole year as a Senior Patrol Leader.
One of the main goals for an aspiring Eagle Scout, however, is their service project. According to the Boy Scouts of America Guidebook, they must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a project that is helpful to any religious institution, school, or community organization. For his project, Jensen chose to renovate the welcome sign outside of the Steele County Historical Society's Village of Yesteryear.
“The Owatonna History Center has always been important to my family,” Jensen said, adding that the gradual disrepair of the sign had caught his attention. So when Mary Anne Higgins, the volunteer, tour and events manager of the Steele County Historical Society approached him with the opportunity of fixing it, he was only too happy to help. The renovation turned into a complete rebuild, however, when Jensen, along with 12 volunteers from Troop 253, discovered that the foundation of the sign was completely rotted. The final result of Jensen and his volunteer’s hard work proudly stands outside the Village today.
Jensen also recognizes his grandfather, Jon Jensen, as having played a huge role in assisting with the project, as well as his entire scouting journey.
“It is one of the most rewarding things that I have ever done and I suggest that every young boy and girl take the opportunity to join scouts.” Jensen says. “Through scouts I have become a better leader, communicator, and person.”