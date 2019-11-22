CLAREMONT — The two New Richland residents who were killed in a crash on Highway 14 near Claremont on Wednesday evening have been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jay Wayne Logan, 57, and Elizabeth Ann Logan, 52, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. when a Ford Fusion, driven by Jay Logan and headed eastbound on the highway, collided with an International semi, driven by Merritt Lyle Davis, 75, of Cleveland, Minnesota.
According to the patrol, the Fusion crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway and collided head-on with the semi, which was headed west.
The semi, which was carrying 27,000 pounds of fertilizer, went into the north ditch of the highway, rolled on its side and the cab caught fire, the patrol reported.
Davis escaped serious injury, according to the patrol, but he was treated at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
The Logans were wearing their seatbelts, as was Davis, the patrol reported, and alcohol was not involved in the crash.
The highway was closed for several hours.
Assisting the patrol in the incident were the Claremont Fire Department, the Dodge Center Fire Department, the Dodge Center Ambulance, the Kasson Police Department and the Dodge County and Steele County sheriff’s offices.