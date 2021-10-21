An inmate at the state prison in St. Cloud has been charged after allegedly selling meth two years ago to a confidential informant in Owatonna.
John Allen McCollum, 29, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with second-degree drug sale. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Sept. 11, 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit was contacted in September 2019 by an informant in Owatonna stating they could purchase an ounce of methamphetamine from McCollum. The informant was reportedly given $300 to make the purchase while agents conducted surveillance and cover for the operation.
On Sept. 11, 2019, McCollum allegedly met the informant outside a home on School Street. The informant sat in the passenger seat of McCollum's vehicle and completed the transaction, according to the report.
The informant gave the agents a plastic bag with a crystalline substance that reportedly tested presumptive positive as meth. The drugs weighed 13.44 grams, according to court documents.
McCollum has a sordid criminal history with felony convictions dating back to 2013 for terroristic threats and domestic assault in Steele and Rice counties. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison in February 2020 following a domestic assault felony conviction in Steele County.
Most recent court documents show him having an address in Waseca.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 30.