A Waldorf woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly walked out of an Owatonna store with a piece of jewelry she did not pay for.
Desirae Dawn Farr, 38, was charged in Steele County District Court on Tuesday with one count of felony theft. The charge stems from an incident that took place on April 20.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified by a local jewelry store of a potential theft. Staff reportedly told police they were helping a man and a woman for approximately two hours as they were looking at rings and earrings and trying to sell jewelry to the store. As they were helping the couple, the woman, later identified as Farr, allegedly tried on multiple rings. Farr and the man left the store after purchasing two sets of earrings, according to the report.
At the end of the day, the staff were reportedly conducting an inventory check of the merchandise when they noticed a ring valued at $2,599 was missing from the display case. According to court documents, video surveillance shows Farr trying on the missing ring.
Later that night, Farr was allegedly located in another Owatonna business and police interviewed her, asking about the ring. Farr reportedly gave police a ring that matched the description of the one missing from the jewelry store and said her boyfriend had found the ring in the parking lot. Court records show Farr then said she put a down payment on the ring.
The jewelry store confirmed with police that the ring Farr had was the one missing from the store and that she had never put a down payment on the ring, according to the report.
Farr was convicted earlier this month in Waseca County of third-degree burglary and sentenced to three years of supervised probation in relation to a string of burglaries and thefts in the county. She has three other felony convictions for check forgery from 2020 in Blue Earth and Waseca counties.
Her first court appearance in Steele County is scheduled for Jan. 24.