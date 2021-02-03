A crew of several people guided a 6-foot-by-21-foot mural through a doorway and into the alley behind Jerry’s Supper Club on Wednesday morning.
In a matter of a few minutes, the boarded up mural was picked up by a forklift, placed on the back of a semitruck and stabilized between metal poles. The nearly 60-year-old iconic mural then made the mile-and-a-half journey to the Steele County Historical Society History Center -- its new home.
Upon arrival, the mural was lowered off the truck’s bed and with the strength of volunteers and several employees from Owatonna contractor Rocon, was pushed into the history center.
“This is going to be a wonderful addition to the center,” said Kellen Hinrichsen, the history center’s executive director said.
It was only a few weeks ago that the mural donation idea came to fruition, requiring the history center to quickly organize the transition and community fundraiser to pay for the $18,000 project.
As of Wednesday, the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page sits at $12,865 in donations, although more checks have been sent directly to the center for the project. While some of the funds have gone toward the safe removal and transport of the mural, the remaining funds will cover the cost to hang the mural, cleanup, lighting and installation of an interpretive sign at the center.
The mural had to be removed by the end of the month before the new owner of the Jerry’s building signed the paperwork. Determined to save the iconic mural, Owatonna Shoe owner Tom Brick, reached out to Greg Wencl, the current owner of Jerry’s, to develop a plan to get the mural out. After researching around for a prospective home, the history center was selected.
As a result of the mural being painted directly onto a load-bearing wall, a crew from Rocon had to brace the ceiling before cutting away at the wall. They had to later rebuild the wall’s studs, according to Brick.
“Just the list of the stuff (Rocon) did was enormous,” Brick said, continuously prasing the crew's engineering skills, speed and craft.
Plywood was attached to both sides of the mural for stabilization and protection before the sheetrock on which the mural was painted was moved to the truck. A dozen or so people, using their strength, moved the mural outside to the alley before the forklift lifted it onto the truck.
After the semi arrived at the history center, the crew lowered the mural from the truck and using manpower, rolled it into the history center. Braces were attached to the protective plywood to help maintain its upright position as the painting waits to be hung above in the atrium.
Visitors are welcome to stop by during regular hours to see its scope and scale as it remains propped up on the center’s floor. Hinrichsen predicts the mural will be hung up early next week, although the timeline is still being hammered out.
“It's rewarding to finally see it here,” he said. “Like this whole thing happened so quickly, but at the same time you look forward to seeing this come to fruition.”
Now the giant mural is temporarily standing in the history center atrium, a perfect home for the mural, Hinrichsen suggests. He thanked everyone who donated and added that it's great to see such support from the community.
Brick, Hinrichsen and Wencl will be looking forward to seeing the mural hung up in its new home. The mural in its new home will give Steele County residents a chance to reminisce about their own visits to iconic Jerry’s Supper Club.
“It was a real staple, especially back in the ‘60s … it was a fun place to be,” Wencl said.