If elected, what is your top priority for the term? Why are you running for office?
Rick Gnemi: I believe I am the best candidate to represent voters and better their everyday life because I have real life experience owning and running my own real estate appraisal business since 1977 in Owatonna. I understand finances and budgets very well and believe in working hard so that our county budget is reasonable, sensible and affordable for our citizens. We were successful as a county board to reduce the double-digit increases in the budget and I want to continue that work to keep our budget affordable, compassionate, and sensible.
MD Schultz: My top priority would be keeping the county property tax levy as low as possible while maintaining the high quality of services expected from the citizens of Steele County. I am also running for office to improve the workplace environment at the county. I was approached by county employees and was told the workplace environment has deteriorated in the county over the last 3 1/2 years. All employees must be treated with dignity and respect. Employees become more engaged and productive and have the feeling of being valued when this is the culture in a work environment.
The county budget continues to be one of the biggest decisions made by the Board of Commissioners each year, specifically balancing the budget through different departments and services. What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
RG: If budget cuts were to occur during my term, the most essential county services I would advocate to preserve are our county sheriff’s department which includes the county detention center, our county roads and highway system, an affordable health & human services department, veterans services, drug court services, the court administration department, and our public health nursing department, especially during this pandemic. We must always do our best to maintain a balanced budget and not spend more than we take in for real estate taxes, and always be accountable for every dollar. I believe firmly in making those tax dollars work hard for each of us and not the other way around.
MS: A balanced budget is critical to the efficient and effective operation of the county. In order to achieve a balance budget I would:
• Task department heads to streamline operating budgets and utilize any federal and state revenue to efficiently fulfill their requirements.
• Maintain a current capital improvement plan to allocate one time expenditures for equipment purchases, building improvements, and other capital improvements that will help eliminate inefficiencies.
• Evaluate the current fees to ensure they are affecting costs of services.
• Promote public, private, and nonprofit partnerships to help eliminate any duplication of services.
• I would constantly search for improvements that would eliminate county inefficiencies. This would be never-ending, it would be a constant task.
As the Highway Department works toward developing the 2040 Transportation Plan, what are priorities you would like to see for the county's roads and bridges?
RG: Steele County must continue to actively partner in the completion of the Hwy 14 project to foster economic growth and provide a safe highway for commuters to and from the county as they work in and around Steele County. We are off to a good start and I look forward with great anticipation to see this stretch of highway completed. Our bridges and roads must continue to be improved and repaired to provide safe avenues for all Steele countians. One of the functions of local government is to provide safe, up-to-date, dependable roads and bridges. We have seen some real positive strides in getting this done in the past 4 year cycle. Our Public Works building provides an affordable and efficient facility to keep those roads in good repair and safe and we can all be proud of having achieved its construction at a much reduced cost.
MD: Highway safety must be a top priority. I would leverage MnDOT data to identify and reduce accidents and crash history hot spots on county roadways and utilize pavement condition index ratings as a guideline to prioritize the rehabilitation and preservation of deteriorating roads in the county. Doing regular scheduled maintenance and resurfacing of roads to improve longevity to delay the cost of total reconstruction. Annual bridge safety inspections will prioritize which bridges are in line for rehabilitation or bridge replacement. Using federal and state transportation funds and local funding sources wisely for highway improvement projects. Making transportation decisions with the help of public input.
With COVID-19, emphasis has possibly never been greater on the lack of resources for human services, ranging from food shelves to mental health services. How do you see the county's role in providing these crucial services to the community's most vulnerable population?
RG: Having been a part of workforce for the past 4 years, I have insight into the challenges facing employers and employees. I would advocate bringing Work Force back to Steele County to assist individuals to get the proper training to perform skilled labor jobs which many employers are seeking and continue to have this need unmet. By bringing more skilled labor here, this will ultimately grow the local economy. We must have access to funds from the state & federal levels to assist businesses with financial challenges & help displaced workers find employment where their jobs have been either eliminated or scaled back so significantly that they are facing a hard time paying bills. Our local economy has been very much severely impacted by COVID-19, and I will make it a priority to do everything I can to make sure funds are as accessible to those who need them.
MD: The county has safety nets in place to help the communities with vulnerable populations whether they were affected by the pandemic or not. There are food support, employment services, child assistance, and health care programs available. Mental health services are provided with private agencies within the community to help individuals get on the path to wellness. There are also services available for people with disabilities and seniors to help live in our communities as independently as possible. The safety nets are in place to benefit the individual communities within the county as a whole.
As the criminal justice system continues to change and the space study begins for the Steele County Detention Center, how do you feel the facility could be utilized to maximize the benefit to the community and taxpayers?
RG: Our county detention center needed an updated, more efficient heating system which has been accomplished. However, the CDC still needs an assessment completed regarding the security system. A revised budget & procurement strategy has been presented to the board to fund this project. A Detention Center Best Practice Study is in progress to analyze historical trends, data & programming to understand the best use of the facility for effective jail operations, ensuring incorporation of results of current space, and proposed security improvements.
MD: I was first elected three years after the new detention center was opened. As vacant beds became available the county board established bed rental contracts with neighboring counties which generated revenue to offset operating costs. With the recent change in sentencing guidelines by the state the number of inmates at the Steele County Detention Center has been reduced. Is this temporary due to the pandemic or will this be the new guidelines that are in place for the future? The space study will help give the county board guidance to make an informed decision about the future of the detention center.