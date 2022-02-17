Change has been happening on a global scale and trickling down to individuals for the last couple of years, arguably more than ever before. A metamorphosis, if you will.
The concept of change when looking back at the last few years, facing challenges head-on and embracing them, was a motivating factor behind experimental indie rock band Cloud Cult’s new album “Metamorphosis,” fronted by Owatonna native Craig Minowa.
“A big goal with this album was to try and motivate and nurture positive change,” Minowa said. “The community of Owatonna was a big part of how I evolved and grew, and it instilled a calling in me to continue down this path in life.”
Minowa said he and his bandmates began working on their newest album prior to the world shutting down due to COVID-19, and recorded much of it in a cabin in the woods of Wisconsin where he and his wife, fellow Owatonna native Connie, currently live.
Cloud Cult has released the first track off their new album, which is their first full length release in more than five years. The full album is set to release on March 4.
One song on the album titled “Victor” was inspired by Minowa’s father, who died in 2017, and the drums were recorded in the basement of his parent’s Owatonna home.
“The song is about my dad and my time growing up with him in the Owatonna area,” Minowa said. “We recorded the drums in his office to get the right feel and capture the energy of his space.”
Cloud Cult was preparing to perform with the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis a mere days before the world shut down due to the pandemic. They had two sold out concerts planned, and were writing new material for over a year when the unthinkable happened.
Fortunately, the group launched a page on Patreon, a subscription based website for content creators of all kinds. Artists, musicians, comedians and other content creators earn monthly income by providing rewards, content and perks to their subscribers.
“Patreon became our bread and butter through the pandemic,” Minowa said. “The Cloud Cult channel put out daily content from piano lessons to painting lessons.”
The content on their Patreon page also provided a deep dive into the songwriting process, including writing lyrics, and allowed them to connect with their audience on a deeper level. It also opened up conversations around religion, parenting, addiction and depression.
“It opened the door to talk about everything that makes us human,” Minowa said. “It was helpful to have a process to be vulnerable and transparent, and to put something out that’s not perfect to the patrons and then get feedback.”
Taking an alternative approach to their typical writing and recording style allowed the band to feel more vulnerable and honest, and in the end Minowa felt they made themselves better for it by stepping out of the mindset of what a music critic would think — or wondering what a mom or dad who have been in lockdown for nine months in Owatonna would think.
“It made us try to be more human and transparent and not blow all the bells and whistles,” Minowa said.
Nearly two years after the postponement of their sold out shows, the band has finally been able to come back together for a couple of live performances. Minowa said it was interesting and a little nerve-wracking to be back on stage. He said being in public without a mask was also interesting for him.
While the band is still cautious and requires all attendees to their shows to have their vaccine cards, Minowa reported their audience has had no complaints about having their cards. He said the band is simply focused on keeping themselves and their fans safe and healthy.
After being postponed three times, the Orchestra Hall performance has added a third date and will kick off on Thursday, March 31, through Saturday, April 2. Tickets are currently available, and the Saturday performance will also be broadcast live on the Minnesota Orchestra website.