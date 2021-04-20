After 15 years in the top leadership position at the clinics in Owatonna and Faribault, Dr. Brian Bunkers will be stepping down from his role as president and CEO of the two Mayo Clinic Health System locations and focusing on his primary passion: family medicine.
“All of our leadership positions at Mayo are rotated and the plan was always to rotate me out, but with various mergers and reorganizations, the timing just didn’t feel right,” Bunkers said. “Now it feels right. We have been developing new leaders for a number of years and the Mayo Clinic Health System is on an integration journey which I believe will serve the community best in the long term.”
Bunkers first stepped into his role as CEO at the Owatonna clinic on Jan. 1, 2006. During the integration process that is designed to ensure consistency and standardization at all clinic sites, Bunkers role encompassed the same position for the Faribault clinic beginning in 2015.
“Mayo is a physician-lead organization and all leadership positions are rotated,” Bunkers said. “Historically, the physician leadership has been in two roles – the CEO and the medical director, which acts like a chief operating officer. Dr. Diane Wallner has been the medical director for the past eight years and is rotating out of her position at the same time as me.”
With both Bunkers and Wallner rotating out of their positions, the new physician leader will combine the two roles and be titled the site lead physician, said Bunkers. The successor for these two roles in the newly formed position will be announced in early May and the transition will begin later that month.
Bunkers said he is confident in the capabilities of the new site lead physician, especially since he is knows of some of the candidates being considered. More so, however, Bunkers knows they will be walking alongside other influential and strong leaders in Administrative Partner Dave Berg and Site Nurse Executive Shelly Olson.
“We have worked really hard in developing new leaders, when I had my chance to step up someone else who was already in that role had to step away,” Bunkers said. “During the pandemic and the last year and a half, some local leaders have really stepped up to the plate and taken on more duties and more responsibilities, which allows me to step away from the role and have faith in our sites and our clinics going forward.”
HIS JOURNEY
Starting his career journey in Owatonna in 1991, Bunkers sees thousands of patients every year. He is also the team physician for the Owatonna High School athletics, served for a time as deputy coroner, and was named Minnesota Family Physician of the Year in 2006.
Having known at a young age that he wanted to be a “hometown doctor,” Bunkers admits that as a medical student he would have never imagined that he would serve as a clinic CEO.
“I didn’t even know that position existed,” Bunkers laughed. “But once I began working, I found myself being drawn that way, but my No. 1 passion has always remained taking care of patients.”
Though Bunkers is excited to return to the original calling that brought him into the medical field, there have been multiple highlights in his career during his time in that top leadership position.
One that comes to mind was the opportunity to be heavily involved in the construction of a new health campus in Owatonna, which included collaboration between Mayo and Allina Health. The new campus that opened in 2009 includes the Owatonna Hospital – an affiliate of Allina – and the Mayo Clinic, with the two health care facilities connected.
Koda Living Community is also located on the health care campus.
“To help create this vision of a health care campus, help construct it, help bring all the partners on, and to help staff it and serve the community has been my health care highlight,” Bunkers said. “It really probably has been the shining star in my leadership career.”
On a parallel level, Bunkers said being a part of the construction of a new clinic in Faribault was another big achievement in which he takes a lot of pride. The clinic was completed in October 2016.
“In Faribault, our patients choose to have Mayo care, which is a big deal because it is more competitive in that community with no partnership with Allina there,” Bunkers said. “Building the new clinic and establishing that pathway for the future as a team was very important.”
A third highlight to his leadership career, Bunkers said that being designated as a part of the community task force that eventually helped pass the 2019 referendum to build the new high school in Owatonna is just as high on the list.
“I’ve often said that for a community to be healthy you need health care, business, government and education working collaboratively,” Bunkers said. “This will be a game changer for our community and it makes me feel lucky to live in Owatonna.”
With Bunkers adamant that he is not retiring, he said he is excited to get back to solely focusing on seeing and caring for patients. Though health care has changed throughout his years in the field, Bunkers said his drive and motivation to help others has never wavered.
“I think that one of the things I learned about health care is there is always a new challenge for tomorrow,” Bunkers said. “I started my career when HIV was first on the horizon and now we are dealing with COVID-19, and there will be more challenges going forward – countless challenges. But as a community, when we follow guidelines from health care leaders, things will look substantially better.”