BLOOMING PRAIRIE — When students return to Blooming Prairie Elementary this fall, they’ll be able to enrich their recess time with new playground equipment, installed in June.
“We want all of our students to be active and healthy,” said Chris Staloch, who was the elementary principal for nearly a decade before taking over as superintendent July 1. “Lots of emotional and social learning takes place at recess.”
“We didn’t have a merry-go-round or swings before, and there are all sorts of things they can grab, climb, and move on” with the new equipment, Staloch said. “It’s a neat opportunity for our kids to have something new, exciting, and fun.”
Playground equipment is expensive — these items cost roughly $75,000 — but, fortunately, “we had lots of donations” to cover a preponderance of the costs, he said. The Blooming Prairie Education Foundation and the local Lion’s Club were major contributors, but even “families donated funds.”
“We felt it was a learning tool for kids, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Karen Fouarge, a longtime member of the BP Education Foundation board. “We want to give back to the kids of the district.”
The education foundation does “allocations twice a year,” typically in February and October, and individuals can make requests, Fouarge said. The allocation committee meets to decide if requests meet guidelines, and then goes to the education foundation board with recommendations.
“If it’s a good idea, and we have the funding, we’ll fund it,” she said. The playground equipment request followed the usual protocol, and “I really think it’s going to be a big hit with the kids this fall.”
“There are so many new things, like swings, and lots of slides,” she added. “It is pretty cool.”
In addition to monetary donations, roughly 25 volunteers devoted a couple of days in June to installing and setting up the equipment, Staloch said. “It was the perfect amount of people.”
Fouarge and her husband were among those volunteers, and “I was amazed” by the finished product, she said. “It’s nice community members can pitch in to help get it done.”
The installation this summer was the second part of a two-step process, as the school removed “a bunch of tar and put in green space,” Staloch said. That included a soccer field, and the additional green space helped spread out various games and activities so “kids aren’t all on top of each other.”
The green space and new equipment will “make a big difference with students,” he concluded. “Being healthy physically and emotionally are two important pieces to a playground.”