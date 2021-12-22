For the first time in a handful of years, the city of Owatonna will be raising the tax levy above the tax capacity increase.
During the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the councilors unanimously passed a 9.5% tax levy increase, down slightly from the preliminary 9.75% levy increase passed by the council in September. The increase surpasses the tax capacity, which is expected to grow by 6.29% in 2022.
According to Rhonda Moen, the finance director for the city, the city has kept taxes below the capacity growth for the past three consecutive years. The councilors approved the levy, along with the $37 million budget for 2022.
While the levy and budget passed unanimously, councilors were less than enthused about approving such a large number. Councilor Nate Dotson stated, while he understands "significant increase" is largely due to recent investments made in the city, he is still concerned.
"No one would be surprised that [the levy] is bigger than I would prefer," Dotson said. "In the coming years, this is going to be hopefully our high point, but we do have inflation coming, which I have significant concerns about."
A quiet community
While Dotson is worried about the final number, as well as what is yet to come in terms of inflation, he stressed how important it is for Owatonna residents to engage in the city during the budget process to ensure that their priorities are being heard.
"We had some significant growth, which was positive, though it doesn't mean the burden doesn't fall on existing homeowners," Dotson said. "The fact remains, we've gotten very minimal input on this … Input is key, so if you have any real issues with this, you have to show up and tell us about it."
Dotson was not alone in recognizing the lack of comments from the public regarding the levy and budget. Councilor Brent Svenby, who was one of two councilors to vote against the proposed tax levy increase in September, said he only heard from one person over the last four months.
"In order for us to keep our [strategic priorities] in mind, we have certain things that need to occur next year and public input is key," Svenby said. "I will support the proposed budget, as it is recommended to us, based on the limited conversations I've had with the public on it."
In September, Svenby had asked for a 7% preliminary tax levy increase instead. Councilor Dave Burbank was the other opposing vote to the preliminary tax levy, though he had pushed for a 10% preliminary increase to leave both wiggle room and so they don't appear like they are trying to "fool" the voters.
Councilor and Board Chair Greg Schultz said he had received "virtually no comment" from anyone in the public about the levy or the budget. While he said public input and comments are crucial, he is overall happy about the numbers they have landed on.
"I'm a big planner, so we have a plan in place for the city, and we've been following it very well I believe," Schultz said. "You have to look at the overall plan … We've been very steady with the levy, and businesses like that; they don't like the roller coaster of different amounts every year. We strive hard to maintain that."
Tax impact
The city relies on property taxes for approximately 50% of the total general fund revenue, supporting such functions as general government, public safety, public works and culture and recreation. By keeping the levy increase beneath the tax base increase, which has been achieved the previous three years, the city has been able to keep property tax hikes to a minimum.
With the 9.5% increase, the average $200,000 property in Owatonna, if unchanged in value, will see an increase of about $34 in its city property taxes. Though the tax levy increase is well above the estimated tax capacity growth, cumulatively from 2020 to 2022 the tax capacity growth will be 21%, while the levy will have only increased by roughly 18%. Moen said because of the minimal tax levy increase in 2021 compared to the tax capacity growth, the average $200,000 property saw a decrease in city property taxes by $53 a year.
With inflation still in mind, as well as the ongoing investments in the community, including a variety of projects in the downtown district, Dotson reiterated the residents of Owatonna need to get involved if they feel their tax dollars should be spent differently.
"We have to pay for everything we want, and we are doing that with that budget, with this levy," Dotson said. "If we have different priorities, we have to hear from the citizens, and there has been fairly minimal input."