Steele County staff had their work cut out for them when the Board of Commissioners made it clear they wanted to see the final tax levy number come down significantly from the preliminary increase approved in September.
During a special meeting Wednesday — and an impassioned debate between the commissioners — the board approved a 3% tax levy increase in a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Greg Krueger and Rick Gnemi were the opposing votes, instead voting in favor of a 4.6% increase in a failed motion.
The increase is less than half of the 6.5% preliminary increase set in September. The projected tax base increase, however, is roughly 7% for Steele County, meaning even if the commissioners had stuck with the 6.5% increase, property owners who did not see a change in their property value from 2020 would see a reduction in the county portion of their property taxes.
While the 4.6% increase was originally proposed during a work session last week, Piepho brought the 3% increase after factoring in $417,000 of potential savings from staff turnovers.
The final 2022 budget for Steele County has been set at $59.8 million.
Following a presentation by Treasurer and Finance Director Cathy Piepho on the budget and levy increase, a motion was first made to approve a 4.6% increase. Commissioners Jim Abbe, James Brady and John Glynn, however, did not agree the increase needed to be that high.
"I feel the 3% is a more manageable number," said Abbe.
One of the main reasons the three commissioners supported the smaller increase was because of the "unassigned" funds, which Piepho said they have a "very healthy balance" of.
"Our unassigned or unrestricted funds at the end of this year is projected to be about $24.8 million, which equates to about 9.4 months of operating expenditures," Piepho said. "The State Auditor recommends we have no less than five months of operating expenditures there, so we are well ahead of that."
Abbe and Brady both said the surplus in the unassigned funds is a justifiable reason to keep the levy increase as minimal as possible, especially as serious inflation seems to be on the horizon.
"We have moms and pops living out there on fixed incomes and we're entering the inflationary period where they go to the gas pump it's going to hit them, they got to get groceries it's going to hit them, everyday spending they are paying more out of their pockets," Abbe said. "Not everybody has an extra $100 or $200 at the end of the month to throw around, so every $16 helps. I just think it would be prudent of us to think in those terms."
Brady acknowledge that the 3% increase is "really lean," but with the amount of money in the unassigned funds, he said the county should be fine.
"If anything maybe this will make us tighten the reins a little with our future building projects," Brady said, alluding to the $1 million proposed maintenance shed the commissioners have been less than supportive of in the capital improvement projects plan for next year. "I think we should see what happens. If we're wrong, we're wrong — I've been wrong before."
Krueger, however, adamantly disagreed.
"I don't think this is something we can just guess at," Krueger said, noting the 1.6% extra increase would specifically be earmarked for payroll, therefore helping the county recruit and retain qualified staff. "Our reserves were never intended for things like payroll, they're for disasters or in case we really need it for something."
Glynn said he preferred the 3% increase because he strongly believes certain projects in the CIP plan could be downscaled or perhaps funding through grants.
"I think we'd be fine," he said. "I think it's important to stay as lean as we can, and a 3% increase would justify that."
Abbe asserted at the end of the day, they have to do what is best for the taxpayers.
"We have this opportunity to bring the increase down to 3% and maybe not impact the taxpayers as much," Abbe said. "They don't have those dollars at the end of the month like many of us at this table do, a lot of people are out there sitting on fixed incomes."