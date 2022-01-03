Two days after Christmas, the Medford City Council approved the city tax levy and budget for 2022, citing building reserves as a key part of the increase.
During the meeting on Dec. 27, the council unanimously approved the 2.8% tax levy increase, bringing the levy to $692,849. Councilor Grace Bartlett was not in attendance at the meeting.
“The purpose of the levy will allow the city to continue building its reserves, which is consistent with the advice from the State Auditor and our city auditor,” said Beth Jackson, the city clerk. Jackson said the levy increase and proposed budget saw no changes from what the Council approved as its preliminary numbers in August.
In the memo for the Truth in Taxation meeting, where there were no comments from the public, the city stated budget reserves increase the likelihood that cities’ bond ratings will improve, and provide a cushion for future unexpected cuts in state funding and economic recessions or unexpected repairs, maintenance, and other expenses.
Beginning in 2016, the city established a capital projects fund for future expenditures in public works, parks and for general purposes, including future street projects around municipal buildings. In addition, capital expenditures are included, such as sewer, water and liquor store budgets.
According to the city records, the overall levy increase will fund inflation in the cost of supplies and services, provide additional funding for fire department repairs and capital expenses, increase reserves, fund increases in health insurance expense, continue maintenance of streets and wastewater infrastructure, increase park improvements and continue putting funds in the general capital projects fund.
The tax levy has slowly increased since 2020, where the then-City Council approved a 2.1% increase following a year where there was a 3.8% increase.
The 2022 budget approved at the meeting totals $2.25 million in expenditures, less than $200,000 under what the city takes in revenue. While more than $1 million goes toward the city’s general fund, including costs for the pool, the next biggest ticket is the liquor expense, coming in at $407,066. The city makes less than $10,000 in profit on liquor. according to the budget summary.
Muni masks come off
Also during the meeting, the City Council revisited it’s November decision to require the staff at the Medford Muni to wear masks while working. According to the Muni manager, customers have been “harassing” staff while they are wearing masks and not all staff members are willing to wear the masks.
According to Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen, the COVID-19 trends of people testing positive have started to ebb back to what the numbers were in late summer. He also expressed concerns about the cloth and paper masks commonly worn not providing enough protection as is.
“I feel unless we are going to require them to wear N-95’s or mandate N-95’s, we’re telling them to wear a decoration on their face,” Petersen said. “I don’t feel they are offering enough protection to justify it.”
Petersen said he felt the city should “let everyone be adults” and make their own decisions. Both Councilor Chad Langeslag and Mayor Danny Thomas added they feel it is paramount to ensure they will not lose any employees during the ongoing worker shortage.
Councilor Mandy Mueller said she feels it should be a personal choice. The City Council ultimately voted to remove the mask mandate set in November. When the mandate was first issued, it was stated they believed masks was a better option from reinstalling the plexiglass between the bartenders and the customers. There was no discussion about whether or not the plexiglass would return during the Dec. 27 meeting.