A St. Cloud man who broke into a local CBD retailer will see no additional time behind bars.
Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 19, was sentenced earlier this year to three years supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. Judge Christa Daily handed down the sentencing.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 27, 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna officers responded to CBD ReLeaf, located on West Bridge Street, when the owners had discovered the store had been burglarized. Video surveillance showed Bell kicking in the door shortly after 2 a.m. that day and taking merchandise, then re-entering the store about 10 minutes later and taking additional items. Video shows Bell re-entering the store again about two hours after the initial break in.
An officer recognized Bell from an earlier shoplifting/trespassing incident at a local gas station by his clothing and face tattoo.
Bell stole approximately $2,522 worth of items from the CBD store.
Bell was also sentenced recently to five years probation in Freeborn County after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle, a felony.
Per the terms of his probation, Bell is prohibited from possessing firearms, must complete a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, and is directed to pay restitution totalling $3,661 to two Owatonna businesses.