Owatonna mayoral and city council candidates discussed economic development and housing, city staff turnover and city government transparency in a forum on Monday.
The event was the second in a series of candidate forums to be held by the Owatonna Country Club over the coming weeks. The forums are sponsored by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the Rotary Clubs of Owatonna and the Owatonna People’s Press.
Originally, the state legislature candidates’ forum was scheduled for this week, but a special session called by Gov. Tim Walz called for change in dates and the city city candidates switched with the legislative candidates for Monday's forum. Due to the schedule change, Councilmember Greg Schultz was unable to attend the forum. Schultz represents the second ward and is running unopposed. Minnesota Senate and House candidates will participate in the next forum instead.
Those in attendance for the forum Monday included Mayor Tom Kuntz and his opponent Ethan Cords, Councilor-at-Large Doug Voss and his opponent Matt Durand, and Councilor Kevin Raney of the fourth ward, who is running unopposed.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & HOUSING
Economic development was heavily discussed during the forum, with nearly every candidate saying it's one of the top two priorities the city should have moving forward.
Raney said that with the economic development Owatonna has experienced, catering to the correlating workforce should also be a priority. As the industrial industry continues to grow in Owatonna, the city needs to have a strong workforce, he said.
"With those jobs we also need to offer them leisure time activities – golf, trails, shopping experiences … I think it’s vitally important that the city recognizes that and does what it can to provide those services," he said.
Voss emphasized the need to expand available housing in relation to economic development, noting that the demand for housing is only going to continue to grow as more companies select Owatonna as their next home.
“We need affordable housing, we need market rate housing, we need high end housing – we would love to keep some of the top executives living in town here, too," he said.
Voss noted that redeveloping different areas in town is one of the ways the city could continue to address the housing shortage.
Kuntz echoed Voss’ emphasis on prioritizing housing in the city as it related to economic development, touching on the housing study recently concluded by the city and how the demand for housing will only continue to increase following the expansion of Highway 14.
“We’ve been very blessed over the last 10 years in economic development,” Kuntz said. “It’s called location … and being on Highway 14 and Interstate 35 proves to be a huge benefit to the city of Owatonna.”
Kuntz said he's confident the Owatonna housing market will continue to flourish and hold strong.
Cords said he believes it's vital for the city to work closely with state and federal governments to provide more opportunities for affordable housing projects, something both Voss and Raney said is necessary because developers are not interested in affordable housing projects due to the difficulty in turning a profit with affordable housing developments.
“The city can only do so much on its own, so we need to provide the platform for growth in the housing sector and help developers and companies find locations for their projects,” Cords said. “We need to work with the state government to provide more Section 8 housing and providing more incentive for developers since there is no profit margin.”
Durand said building costs are one of the biggest obstacles Owatonna is facing when it comes to the housing shortage, impacting the interest developers may have in certain housing projects.
“I know that these builders are facing material increases and a lot of different challenges – skilled labor is very hard to find,” said Durand, who worked in residential construction and taught construction project management at Dunwoody College of Technology and Minnesota State University, Mankato. “All of these things contribute to housing shortages and there are a lot of cooks in that kitchen … all of that led to a grassroots effort around housing that I have been a part of over the last two years.”
Durand said Steele County has been selected to be a part of the Housing Institute with the Minnesota Housing Partnership that will study the different barriers around housing and how the community can provide affordable housing in the $800-$900 rent-per-month range.
OFFICER RETAINMENT
The candidates were also questioned about preventing staff turnover, specifically at the Owatonna Police Department.
While Cords claimed Owatonna is known to be a “training ground” for officers, calling for an increase in pay to make the city a more competitive place to work, Raney refuted that notion entirely.
“We’ve had people come back, not leave – we are not a training ground,” Raney said. “We did a study a couple years ago in regards to pay equity and our police are paid pretty much right in line with our friends to the north … if you look at the numbers of what we’re paying our employees I would put that up against anyone.”
Whether the OPD is considered a stepping stone didn’t matter to Durand, who said he is thankful that Police Chief Keith Hiller is a skilled trainer who brings young officers into town.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing that we have a lot of young police officers that want to come here and learn from really great trainers,” Durand said. “Not every time does someone leave because they are disgruntled that they’re not paid enough … sometimes the opportunities can help you grow as an individual.”
It was only a couple years ago that the OPD did express frustration to officer turnover, but he believes it's only a matter of time before people will see Owatonna as an ideal place to work, Voss said. He added that an officer who formerly worked in Owatonna recently left the Minneapolis Police Department to return to Owatonna.
“Owatonna looks pretty good right now compared to some of the stuff they’re dealing with up there," he said.
Both Voss and Kuntz said emphasizing all Owatonna has to offer plays a vital role in retaining officers and other city staff. Kuntz said many residents note the local parks and trail system as one of their favorite benefits of living and working in Owatonna.
“It’s not only the dollars that we pay them, but the value that this community brings to (city employees) that’s very important,” Kuntz said. “The new high school is also really going to help in securing new officers in the future, knowing that the community is under growth.”
TRANSPARENCY
Transparency, and actions the city is taking to stay connected with the community, was a repeated topic throughout the forum.
Durand said transparency from the city level is vital when it comes to decisions that impact taxpayer dollars.
“I think that it’s easy to talk and look at physical things like housing and (the Economic Development Authority), but I think it’s more important to talk about transparency and trust,” Durand said. “All these decisions that are going to happen are made possible by taxpayer dollars, so let’s engage those folks, let’s make sure we’re being upfront and talking about these decisions.”
Durand also said the council is making decisions without the community being aware that they are up for discussion until after the fact, to which Voss and Raney both claim the public have more than adequate access to city council agendas and information.
“Our council agendas are up online Friday evening for our Tuesday meetings, you simply go to the city website and it’s there – you can go through the whole agenda at 2 o’clock in the morning if you want – so to make a claim that people don’t know about something until Tuesday or Wednesday I totally disagree with that,” Raney said. “We are extremely transparent with what we do.”
Cords also said transparency is vital in maintaining the good leadership Owatonna has been known for.
“Having good transparency between every group in the community and their leaders is very important,” Cords said.
For the current mayor, the transparency he wanted to emphasize is the close collaboration between city, county and school officials as they make decisions in moving the community forward. He noted that the officials meet to decide together on the priorities for each entity for the year to ensure there's no overlap, which also leads to less financial impact on taxpayers.
“I think it’s communication and coordination with all the entities within our community to make sure we’re all looking forward for what’s best for Owatonna," Kuntz said.