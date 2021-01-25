A resume filled with excellence in academics, arts and athletics has two Owatonna students nominated for a statewide award.
Seniors Sydney Hunst and Lane Versteeg have been nominated for the Minnesota State High School League Triple 'A' Award. The award recognizes seniors that have excelled in these areas of academics, arts and athletics. Since its inception, the Triple ‘A’ Award acknowledges high school seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who also participate in a league-sponsored athletics, and a fine arts activities.
For Versteeg, sports take up a lot of his life. While he doesn’t participate in any athletics in the spring, both soccer and football are in the fall. Fortunately, the coaches for the two sports are very flexible with their schedules, according to Versteeg, allowing him to take part in both activities. He is also a basketball player. He said his favorite sport is soccer, where he has found the most success.
“For whatever reason, it's the game that I relate to the most and have the most fun playing,” he said.
As for activities, Versteeg is involved in DECA, Student Council and National Honor Society. Many of the athletic protocols have been adjusted to accommodate the pandemic, Versteeg said, adding that most team players have had to change their mindset too.
“People have just learned to appreciate the things that we have been given and make the most out of the opportunity that we have,” Versteeg said.
Hunst shares a similar experience on the Student Council executive board. She admits it has been difficult. Under normal circumstances, the council would be planning dances and spirit weeks, but the pandemic has put a damper on many of these plans. She also participates in DECA, National Honor Society and is a member of the school’s newer diversity and inclusion group.
“We’ve had to change a lot of what we do and try to figure out new alternatives, online alternatives, so it's been like a big learning process, but we are just trying to do our best in everything,” Hunst said.
Hunst said she was surprised and excited when she got the call from Marc Achterkirch, the Owatonna school district's activities director, saying she had been nominated. When Versteeg found out he had been selected, he said he felt grateful for being recognized for his hard work out on the field, in the classroom and in his activities. Both of them say they are honored to be nominated.
The two students have now advanced to the regional level selection process and Owatonna is in Region 1AA. From there, the top two in the region will be invited to a banquet in March, where the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners will be announced. Finalists will participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship Boys Basketball State Tournament. The four finalists -- two students from Class A schools and two from Class AA -- will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
The selection process also includes insight from a committee of educators, business learners and people involved in the fine arts and athletics communities at the state level.
Versteeg said he plans to go to college after graduation, but doesn't know where yet and will likely study something with math. Hunst said she plans on continuing to play hockey in college. She said she is excited to make the most out of the remaining year, and have the best senior year experience, even if it looks different.
“I’m really excited to dive into my future and see what happens next,” Hunst said.