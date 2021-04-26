A Sunday afternoon report of a stolen vehicle from Owatonna allegedly led to a long car chase, crash, and pending charges against a New Hope man.
According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been identified as Dylan Edward Jackson, 27. Sheriff Troy Dunn said Jackson was still hospitalized in the Twin Cities as of Monday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol initiated a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle out of Owatonna Sunday afternoon. The vehicle reportedly fled north on Interstate 35, and Rice County deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol south of Elko New Market, taking control of the pursuit in Lakeville. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies ended the pursuit at 102nd St. in Bloomington, after Jackson's vehicle started traveling north in the interstate's southbound lanes. A short time later, the Bloomington Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol received the crash report at 82nd St.
"Deputies responded to the area and rendered first aid until Bloomington Fire/Rescue and ambulance arrived on scene," the release states. "The crash was investigated by MSP, and the status of the occupants is unknown at this time."
This is a developing story. Look to the People's Press for more information as it is released.