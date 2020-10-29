As winter approaches and society continues to travel down the path of the unknown with COVID-19, seven small businesses in Medford will receive help to keep them afloat until life can return to normal.
As a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a total of $26,744 was awarded to small businesses in Medford through a grant program set up and administered through the city’s Economic Development Authority. Among those businesses that will receive help with losses incurred directly related to COVID-19 is the prominent Anhorn’s Gas & Tire, a 71-year-old mainstay on the city’s Main Street.
“We were deemed essential, so we were lucky in that sense that we didn’t have to close,” said John Anhorn, third generation owner of the family business. “We plugged through it, but in the early months of it the traffic flow was way down so our in-store was done. And people weren’t driving, so they’re not wearing tires out or needing repairs.”
Though his business was able to stay open throughout the pandemic, Anhorn admits that tension and nerves both have been running high throughout the year as his family – whose financial health is tied to the business – navigated COVID-19. This included not hiring back a part-time seasonal employee, not paying himself rent as owner of the building for several months and having to dip into the reserves to keep bills paid.
“Every business, big or small, depends on cash flow,” Anhorn said. “It wasn’t good to see and we were hoping we’d get through it faster than we have, but it is what it is – COVID is COVID.”
Since the first snowfall, Anhorn has been booked solid with tire replacements and repairs for two weeks out — a happy change of pace to the slow months the business endured. Anhorn said the $5,000 grant he received from the city’s CARES funding will make a world of difference moving forward, largely by helping him rebuild his reserves.
As a prominent member of the community, Anhorn said he’s grateful for all the businesses who received a grant from the program to keep them in Medford. Four of the recipients were hairstylists and salons. Anhorn was happy to see them receive the assistance as they were likely impacted the most due to the mandated closures from the governor.
“I feel I was in a better position than some being deemed essential and staying open, but it still was difficult,” Anhorn said, adding he didn’t feel it was right that the state forced businesses to close their doors. “There’s only so much in the checkbook.”
Every small business that applied for CARES Act funding from the city Medford received anywhere from $250 to $5,000 to help with payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and other expenses incurred during COVID-19 as a direct result of the pandemic.