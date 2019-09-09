OWATONNA — If you ask any of the 180 riders on Saturday, someone up above was watching over them. Though a couple sprinkles came down throughout the day, the 8th annual Jacob’s Run was nothing short of a perfect ride on Saturday.
“I mean, we had a few mistakes, but only us who organized it knew about them,” laughed Robert Sikel, one of the main organizers for the event. “So if people are still talking about how wonderful it is, that’s a pretty good sign.”
Jacob’s Run is in honor of Sikel’s son Jacob, who died by suicide in July 2012 at age of 15. Following his death, Jacob’s family and friends completed training on suicide awareness and have begun speaking in schools, communities and churches, and getting the word out that “it’s OK to ask for help” as a part of the Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program. The annual motorcycle run is one of the main fundraisers for the program.
“We got a lot of comments throughout the day about how this is one of the best organizations in town that clearly isn’t going anywhere,” Sikel said about the response from locals at the various stops throughout the ride. “Our roots are deep in our community. We’re not ever going to quit doing what we’re doing.”
For Sikel, the run has always been an emotional day of remembering his son and spreading the word that support is out there for people in pain. This year, however, Sikel and the rest of the organization committee wanted to extend extra support for one of their own.
Dave Zylstra has been not only a good friend to Sikel since Jacob’s death, but an avid supporter of both the run and the Yellow Ribbon program. In April, Zylstra lost his 16-year-old daughter Taylor to suicide.
“I hate it. I hate that my friend had to go through this same thing,” Sikel said. “This is a group I don’t want more people to be in.”
Sikel said over the last handful of months there have been a lot of emotional nights between the two men — nights that Sikel promised will continue for as long as they need one another.
“I still have my bad days, too,” Sikel added. “And I know that I can always call him, so I want him to know that I’m there for him 100% of the time.”
On the morning of the ride, the organization committee gave Zylstra a box of bright pink bandanas with a logo made in special memory of Taylor. The group told Zylstra that he could sell them to those interested, but he instead elected to give them away. Quickly the line of motorcycles became sprinkled with the pops of pink, whether they were attached to the handle bars or wrapped around the riders’ heads. Throughout the day, Taylor’s presence was impossible to ignore.
“I love my daughter with all my heart,” Zylstra said through tears. “I just want to let everyone know that it made me very happy to see those bandanas during the ride.”
Zylstra said that the run, of which he has been a part of every year since 2013, was difficult this year as Taylor was originally planning on riding with him. But as hard as the day was emotionally, he stated that it also filled his heart.
“It’s very hard, but I loved it,” Zylstra said. “The ride meant more to me this year and I want to do more to put it out there that anyone who needs help. We are there.”
As the motorcycles took off from the starting point at the Owatonna VFW, Taylor’s pink bandanas fluttered in the wind, dancing with the roar of thunder created by the bikes and invigorating the souls of those standing by.
“Not everyone there knew Dave, but they wanted to support his pain,” Sikel said. “Everyone who comes out for the ride, we’re all there trying to fight the same fight — the good fight — and you don’t always have to be on the front lines to be fighting it.”
One of the other fighters on Saturday that was recognized by the group was 8-year-old Alivia Zago, the ride’s youngest participant for the last three years. Zago rode along with her father, Curt Boettcher, who is a certified blocker for the run.
“I like helping people know it’s OK to ask for help,” Zago stated. “It’s also fun to feel the fresh air in my face.”
Zago added that going on long rides with her father to different states is her favorite kind of trip and that she has been accustomed to being on a motorcycle since she was 3-years-old.
Jacob’s Run took participants to Indian Island Winery in Janesville, J&H Liquor in Blooming Prairie, Johnny M’s Tavern in Delavan, and TB3’s Bar and Grill in Freeborn before returning to the Owatonna VFW for the auction and raffle. Sikel extended gratitude to all the businesses who accommodated the group as well as the sponsors that helped make the ride possible for the eighth year.