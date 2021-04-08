Multiple fire departments responded Thursday evening to a dairy farm on fire south of Owatonna.
Seykora Dairy, owned by Brian Seykora and located near Litomysl, had at least one building completely in flames as firefighters battled to extinguish the fire. It is unknown at this time the total loss or any injuries.
According to the farm's Facebook page, the dairy farm has at least 45 dairy cows.
Firefighters were still attempting to control the fire at 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.