Formal charges have been filed against two Owatonna men who allegedly vandalized the new cattle barn on the Steele County fairgrounds over the July 4 holiday.
Court documents link the individuals to other property damage at the Owatonna High School as well as egged vehicles on Fremont Street East that same weekend.
Isaiah John Meixner, 20, and Foster Alec Borger, 21, were charged separately last week with one count of first-degree damage to property, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department responded to several reports of vandalism throughout town on July 4-5. The first report came from the Steele County Fairgrounds, where two buildings had been vandalized with graffiti. One of the buildings, the Wayne and Betty Kubicek Family Cattle Haven, is less than a year old. The Steele County fair manager also reported a cut window screen, with an estimate to repair the damages totaling $2,071.
The second report came from the Owatonna High School, where graffiti was found in multiple areas of the building. The responding officer reported that some of the spray-painted messages were the same as those observed at the fairgrounds. A lion’s head was also spray-painted on the property. The officer obtained photos of the suspects from the school security camera, observing two males standing in front of black spray-painted arrows.
Later that night, an officer initiated a traffic stop on Elm Avenue North after noticing several people hanging out a vehicle window, according to the report. The officer reported that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and that there were four occupants, including Meixner and Borger. The officer reported Meixner had white paint on his fingers and that the driver, a 21-year-old male, said the group just bought multiple cartons of eggs to throw at cars. The officer noted the cartons of eggs inside the vehicle and a broken marijuana pipe.
According to court documents, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located several bottle rockets and a backpack covered in white paint. The officer also located a metal stencil of a lion’s head that was covered in paint and still wet.
On July 5, an Owatonna officer responded to a report of property damage on Fremont Street East. The caller stated someone had egged her car sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 1:43 a.m. The officer observed a second car that appeared to have been egged in the area and took a statement from its owner, who claimed his car had also been egged the week prior.
Later that day, an officer went to Meixner’s address to obtain a statement. After reading Meixner his Miranda rights, Meixner reportedly told the officer that he was at the high school and spray painted the lion’s head on the side of the stairs, as well as other spots around the building. Meizner said they also were at the fairgrounds, according to the complaint.
The officer received a similar statement from Borger, who said he used black spray paint at both the high school and the fairgrounds. The officer obtained video surveillance of Borger purchasing multiple cartons of eggs from a convenience store during the night the graffiti appeared.
During Thursday’s Steele County Fair Board meeting, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka told the directors that the individuals who vandalized the barn had been apprehended and that the board would seek restitution.