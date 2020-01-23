OWATONNA — Though dreams of flying are common among many as the sleep peacefully in their beds, those who actually go out and pursue a career in flight have dramatically decreased in recent years.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the most recent reports show that the numbers of pilots in the United States have dropped roughly 30% in the last 30 years. Some experts state that this is a reflection on the cost of higher education, being that the U.S. is the only country in the world where major airlines require four-year degrees in order to be a pilot. On average, the cost of flight school is $75,000 for those who wish to obtain a pilot’s license, combined with the roughly $200,000 a four-year bachelor’s degree can cost that is mandatory to land a job flying for one of the major companies in the country.
To help combat the pilot shortage and to make flight school more accessible to interested parties in the area, Daedalus Flight Training will be opening their flight instruction school at the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport. Daedalus, which just had its lease agreement approved at the most recent Owatonna City Council meeting, uses innovative training techniques that help cut the cost of flight school in half.
“What we’re planning is it do the portion of pilot training that occurs before and along with the in-air flight through groundwork and a simulator,” explained Dennis Vanatta, the owner of Daedalus and a Degner hanger resident of more than a decade. “Because of a lot of advances in technology and changes in regulations, we have much better use of simulation technology now than we did a few years ago. This will make for better, more efficient, and more cost-effective training.”
The ground-based flight instruction Vanatta is bringing to Owatonna includes instruction using a FAA-approved flight simulations device, sale of pilot supplies, and training courseware. Computer-based training will be coupled with conventional classroom instruction and review. Vanatta added that his main desire is to develop cost-effective pilot training to help pilots and aspiring pilots develop and maintain skills needed to become and remain safe and proficient pilots.
According to Degner’s manager, this is the first company to offer training of this kind in Owatonna.
“There have been in the past of variety of different flight schools at the airport, usually the kind where you work one-on-one with an instructor in their plane,” said Dave Beaver. “It’s good to see this business come to the airport wanting to offer this particular type of training. Daedalus is going to complement their ground-based, professional instruction with the in-air schools for people looking to take some training for either a career or recreational purposes.”
Though Daedalus is still more than a month away from being completely set up and ready for students to begin the simulation courses, Vanatta’s lease will be effective Feb. 1 so that he can begin moving in and getting set up. He stated that he is hoping to start the first simulation course in the beginning of March and start helping potential and existing pilots save money.
“You can’t use a simulator for all of flight school, but you can for a lot of preliminary phases of training and when it comes to refresher training or getting new certifications,” Vanatta said.
When it comes to the actual cost-savings, Vanatta explained that it’s hard to perfectly pin-point the exact dollar amount. He did, however, say that it is an obvious savings when the person in training doesn’t have pay toward fuel and maintenance costs of the aircraft.
“We can operate a simulator for about $50 an hour,” Vanatta said, adding that a relatively simple airplane could cost about $880 an hour to run. “You still have to pay for your instructor time, but that is about half of what it would be in an airplane.”
Aside from the cost-savings, Vanatta said that there are other clear benefits that come with simulation training that cannot be replicated in-air.
“We can change the weather, change the wind, implement fail systems and have instruments fail for training purposes,” he said. “When someone is flying in the simulator you can teach them what to do when and instrument fails by having it fail. You can’t do that effectively in an airplane.”
Vanatta added that a student using a simulator is also able to make their “entire time count” when it comes to practicing a particular type of maneuver. When in the air, they have to get in the right position in the sky over a practice area and be at the perfect speed and latitude before than can attempt the maneuver, which could result in only being able to practice said maneuver less than a handful of times in just a couple of hours. In the simulator, Vanatta explained, they can preset the software to already be in the perfect settings to continuously practice the maneuver, allowing them to tweak and perfect their skills during one sitting.
“At some point, as we get the student to where they need to be, they will begin their actual in-aircraft training,” Vanatta said. “We plan on partnering with a number of other flight school entities that provide in-air training so that the transition can be smooth.”
Beaver reiterated that Degner is excited to welcome Vanatta’s company to the airport, adding that it could make a significant impact on the current shortage of pilots.
“We have such a large demand for pilots in the country right now and with this program potential students could simply learn more about if they have the aptitude and desire to fully pursue a career without spending a lot of money,” Beaver said. “We are excited for the opportunities it will create for local people who want to learn to fly.”
Those interested in learning more about Daedalus Flight Training can contact Dave Beaver at the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport or Dennis Vanatta at 612-875-0237.