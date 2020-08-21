It is time for the local public works departments to outline the road map for where they're going and the best way to get there, which means it is time for the community to speak up.
“We need to get this plan in place to guide the decisions we make year to year with which projects to move forward with and how we will pay for them,” said Paul Sponholz, assistant county engineer, discussed the upcoming Steele County 2040 Transportation Plan. “One really incredible thing that we are doing this time around is we are working directly with the city of Owatonna to collaborate on our plan and theirs. It will be two separate plans, but we will be very much working with each other so they will have similar alignments from what we see both in the city and the county.”
The transportation plan will provide a framework for policy development and address short and long-term transportation planning needs. Sponholz said the plan will guide future development and transportation movements within the county and is being developed with the city to ensure that policies and planning outcomes set guidance for managing the transportation system safely, efficiently and effectively for the next two decades.
An online open house for the transportation plan, allowing the community to learn about the plan, review the schedule and share thoughts and comments on the plan, has been scheduled to begin on Monday and run through Sept. 4. Sponholz said the community input is a crucial key in making the transportation plan both realistic and successful.
“The members of the community are the actual users of our system,” Sponholz said. “They live on the roads, drive on the roads, transport goods and commodities and people on them, so we want to know what’s working, what we can do better and ultimately what their priorities are.”
Sponholz said as it is with most government departments and projects, resources are limited and sparse in comparison to the amount of work that needs to be done. Thus, the input from the public is vital in assuring that county leaders are focusing their attention on the highest priorities.
“With any type of public information meeting we’ve had for projects, it’s always amazing when somebody brings something up that we just hadn’t thought of,” Sponholz said, adding the laundry list of data, reports and conditions the staff has to sift through can cause other items to get lost in the shuffle.
Once the open house is complete, Sponholz said they will take the data collected and see how it aligns with the county’s idea of where the transportation priorities will fall. Eventually, he said, they will host a second open house to show residents the information and comments they received, how they are going to implement it and give a transparent view of how the plan will impact project decisions moving forward.
“With the community input, it’s all about making sure our thoughts on what the priorities should be are aligning with the community’s priorities,” Sponholz said. “Ultimately we are serving them, after all.”
The city of Owatonna's virtual open house for the 2040 Transportation Plan will at the same time.