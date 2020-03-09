With two presumptive cases of the new coronavirus in the Twin Cities metro area confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health over the weekend, ripple effects are becoming visible across southern Minnesota.
Churches are getting creative with handshake alternatives and colleges are looking into remote learning options, while some local senior centers are continuing business as usual with no noticeable dip in attendance thus far.
Across the board, lines of communication have been established with public health officials, as well as within regional networks of parishes and higher education institutions to create a hierarchical framework for community response to the novel disease, dubbed COVID-19.
“Nobody is making decisions about public health in a vacuum,” said JJ Akin, director of media relations for Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. “We have regular conversations with the MDH. There’s a weekly call for higher education institutions that our leaders are on.”
Akin added that the school is also in touch with Nicollet County Public Health, a theme that’s emerged across counties in the southern part of the state. Deb Purfeerst, director of Rice County Public Health, also mentioned the state health department’s weekly calls with certain groups of people, including local officials, school districts and emergency response teams.
“There is a significant amount of communication that is coming out from the MDH to those different provider groups to keep everyone up to date with the same information,” said Purfeerst, adding that her department can then disseminate the information that they receive through health alert network advisories to care providers and other community partners.
Within Gustavus Adolphus, which is home to just over 2,200 students, Akin noted that an infectious disease committee was reactivated in January and has now ramped up its meetings to twice a week since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state on Friday.
According to a March 6 news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Health, the patient is an older Ramsey County resident who traveled recently on cruise ship with a known case of the virus. Two days later, the agency released a statement confirming a second case in Carver County, also involving international travel.
Symptoms of the disease include fever, cough and shortness of breath that may appear two days to two weeks after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness to death; so far, older patients and those with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, heart and lung disease seem to be at higher risk of developing a serious case. As of Monday afternoon, the 423 confirmed and presumptive cases reported to the CDC had led to 19 total deaths.
A presumptive case of COVID-19 is one that has tested positive, but has not yet been confirmed by the CDC.
While Gustavus Adolphus awaits further updates and consults with state health officials on next steps, the St. Peter campus will host training next week for faculty on how to use technology to provide lectures in the event that the virus spreads and the college will need to continue classes online.
Senior centers continue operations
Meanwhile in Faribault, operations are continuing as usual at Buckham West, formerly known as the Faribault Area Senior Center. Executive Director Mona Kaiser noted that so far, she’s seen no noticeable drop in attendance, which she attributed to the number of other recent outbreaks the participants have seen.
“The population that we serve recognizes that we’ve been through lots of viruses — like avian flu and Legionnaires’ disease — and I think they are pretty comfortable with the fact that there are many people that are working on this problem,” said Kaiser. “Our participation is exactly where we have been for the last month.”
Eric Anderson, recreation manager with the City of Owatonna, also said he hasn’t seen any significant changes in the West Hills Social Commons’ senior programming. If there is an impact, he said, the center would likely notice it in April when it has its sign-up period for the next round of day-trips and activities.
When it comes to hand sanitizer, which has been in short supply at stores around the area, he noted that they have a fair amount stockpiled already and so far haven’t had to worry about getting more.
“We have been sure that we’re stocked up on hand sanitizer and we’re looking to add a couple stations,” seconded Mark Blando, director of the Owatonna Public Library. While all programming at the community gathering space continues as usual, Blando noted that the one minor change he has seen from the virus’ spread has been an increased use of hand sanitizer by patrons.
Stocking up on hygiene supplies
On this front, a number of local stores are struggling to keep up with individual demand. Mackenthun’s Fine Foods in Lonsdale started running low over the last couple weeks, according to assistant store manager Dave Hanson. Although he’s ordered 10 more cases, he said so far none have come in, although he’s hoping to have them arrive with a delivery this Friday.
“I haven’t seen any changes yet other than people trying to get hand sanitizer and masks and things like that. Our warehouse is out of them,” said Hanson.
Over the weekend, Target added product limitations in stores across the state, restricting purchases of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, and hand and face wipes to six per customer. During a phone call on the company’s earnings last week, CEO Brian Cornell addressed the chain’s plans to try and keep in-demand items in stock.
“Over the last few days … we’ve certainly seen a U.S. consumer that’s starting to stock up on household essentials, disinfectants, food and beverage items — all those staple items that the CDC has recommended guests add to their pantry,” noted Cornell. “We’re working closely with our domestic vendors, with our partners to make sure that we’re elevating inventory in preparation for what we think is going to be a continued demand for stock-up items.”
Replacing the handshake
In addition to washing and sanitizing hands, southern Minnesota residents and community organizations have also been finding unique ways to limit contact — for example, at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter, where attendees were already using alternative means of exchanging peace to combat flu season.
“We’ve been bumping elbows — we just stick one of our elbows out and bump the elbow of somebody else,” said Pastor Gwen Hermanson, noting that the new method has also added some playfulness to the service. “We do the old peace sign with two fingers, and then for the people with a high level of balance, there’s the toe tap where you touch toes either once or twice.”
She added that the same methods are used when guests are leaving the church, instead of shaking hands with Hermanson and her assistant. Having lived on the West Coast for a number of years, Hermanson added that she’s been hearing reports from colleagues near San Francisco and Seattle who have been live-streaming services instead of having parishioners come in person.
“They’re in the main places where [COVID-19] is right now, and they just did everything online,” said Hermanson.
While community organizations and institutions may need to ramp up their response in the coming weeks, many said for now they’re waiting for further direction from state and local officials — which will likely come down through the channels set up to provide uniform updates on COVID-19.
“Right now, basically City Hall is who we’re working with — they’re the ones who are disseminating information down for us,” said Blando, at the Owatonna Public Library. “We have a safety committee throughout the city that is the first line on getting that information to us.”
Talking about next steps that might be taken at Gustavus Adolphus, Akin added, “All decisions will be made in consultation with public health officials.”
