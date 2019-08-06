RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER — Kenyon-Wanamingo middle schoolers join with Owatonna students this week for four days of environmental science learning, getting students off the couch and into the outdoors.
The program, K-W's first collaboration of this type with Owatonna schools, brought together about 20 K-W and 50 Owatonna students. Learning kicked off Monday at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault. On Tuesday, students headed to K-W to explore engineering. Wednesday will bring more outdoor learning, this time in Owatonna. Students finish off the week on Thursday with a trip to the Bell Museum of Natural History in St. Paul.
At River Bend, students rotated between four activities: archery, pond creature identification, orienteering and team-building.
Archery was a highlight for many students, including Curtis Knutson, a seventh-grader from Owatonna.
"It's mainly because I love being outside and doing things outdoors," said Knutson.
Students at the nearby pond collected water samples in buckets, getting a closer look at insects, tadpoles, snails, leeches and more.
"We found snails and even a slug," said Rose Allen, sixth-grader from K-W. "I thought we'd only find turtles and fish."
Owatonna seventh-grader Mason Masche echoed this surprise.
"I've never found this much stuff in a pond before," he said, pointing to a water scorpion his group had found.
The four-day camp was designed to include as much variety and choice as possible, according to Tom Meagher, Owatonna STEM coordinator.
Meagher referred to the program as "ESTEM," or environmentally based science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEM learning is more than its four subjects, said Meagher — it's showing students how each subject can work within the others.
In environmental studies, for example, this might mean using technology to learn about species or engineering solutions for habitat preservation.
"The key to STEM is not solely just doing science projects, but seeing the explicit connections about all these subjects. It really helps getting rid of the common questions kids ask of "Why am I going to learn that? STEM teaches the essence of why," said Meagher.
STEM emphasizes problem-solving and collaboration, skills useful for any career path. But Meagher also hopes that students working with University of Minnesota researchers at the Bell Museum might begin to consider attending college for a STEM or environmental subject. And if they don't, they'll still be able to use the backyard conservation skills learned this week through activities with the Citizen Science website, which crowdsources environmental data from amateur scientists.
Students from both schools attended the program at no cost, thanks to the Minnesota Department of Education's Achievement and Integration funding program. Achievement and Integration funding supports schools with greater racial diversity than the surrounding districts (Owatonna) and promotes partnerships with adjacent districts (Kenyon-Wanamingo).
By grouping students together throughout the week, they learn to work with others of different backgrounds. In smaller districts, many students haven't ventured far from their hometown, said Meagher, and benefit from the exposure to peers of other cultures.
"They work in teams and collaborate, so when a student has a project that allows different strengths and talents, we can include students of all backgrounds. Everyone has gifts they can share, so by teaching this way, we're trying to build access and equity among students. Diversity is really our greatest strength," said Meagher.
The program has also led to increased collaboration between the two districts. Katy Schuerman, K-W elementary principal, noted the opportunity for teachers from both schools to share ideas.
"They've been helping us get smarter about STEM programming," said Schuerman.
For K-W, this week's activities are the capstone of three weeks of summer learning. In June, students studied engineering through the lens of seed dispersal methods. In July, they learned coding techniques. This week's program with Owatonna is the most in-depth, expanding from morning sessions to full-day camps.
Last year, K-W had to cancel sessions due to lack of interest. This year, both schools had to turn away students, which is a better problem to have, said Schuerman.
"To have a waiting list each week this summer has been great, that students and families have been so responsive," said Schuerman.