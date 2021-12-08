Caught in the middle of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, the merchants in downtown Owatonna and the city Public Works crews found themselves in an interesting predicament — how do we clear snow from the new roads and sidewalks?
What may seem like an obvious question has a not-so-obvious solution. According to Kyle Skov, the city engineer and public works director, Owatonna can not treat the new portions of North Cedar Avenue like they would other streets in town. Not yet, anyway.
"Things are going to be a little bit different than it has been in the past, because of that fresh concrete," Skov said. "Chloride [or salt] always affects concrete, even old concrete, but during that first winter, it is much more susceptible to damage. So if we can eliminate chloride use altogether, it's better in the long run."
Because of the desire to keep the integrity of the new concrete in place, Skov said the city will also be avoiding using their typical grader with the metal plows along the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cedar. Instead, his crew has put together "rubber plow" attachment to use on one of the city's tractors. Deanna Sheely, the city communications manager, said this is a perfect example of personnel thinking on their feet to come up with a solution.
"The city didn't just go out and buy this piece of equipment," Sheely said. "Our crews said, 'We have this problem, and here is an innovative way to fix it.'"
Skov said the rubber plow will not have the same scraping effect that the motor grader typically has, and will therefore protect the concrete. In the end, all these measures should help ensure the longevity of the new road and boulevards.
"The concrete is safe to drive on. It gains most of its strength in the first month, but it is still curing," he added. "All of this should help us prevent potential damage."
Prior to the first snow event, Sheely said the city was busy promoting the importance of not using metal shovels on the new sidewalks. Last month, Mayor Tom Kuntz delivered "sidewalk care" packages to business honors that included a plastic shovel and salt-free grit.
Where will the snow go?
Almost as soon as the snow began to fall, Owatonna City Council members said they began getting phone calls from downtown business owners. Councilor Kevin Raney said one of the biggest concerns he was hearing during these phone calls is where the snow is supposed to go, considering all the barricades between the sidewalks and the street.
"The sidewalks are still the responsibility of the business owners, but they don't know what to do with these barricades," Raney said. "They didn't know if they were moveable or if a private citizen should even be moving them. Either way, they didn't know where they were supposed to put their snow."
While the new sidewalk dimensions and surfaces are larger from the former ones, downtown merchants remain responsible for shoveling the sidewalks straight out from their storefronts to the curb. With the barricades in the way, however, business owners questioned if they were supposed to shovel over the barricades, push the snow up against them, or if they could move the barricade altogether to create a hole to push it through.
Raney said the barricades are movable to provide a space for the snow to be pushed through, but that he is hopeful they will be removed altogether soon.
"This isn't just new for the business owners, it's new for the city as well," Raney said. "Every time there is a snow event, I think you're going to see some things changed until we figure it all out."
Skov said he feels confident that each snow event will be smoother than the last one as the crews figure things out piece but piece, but also reminded the public to be patient as they learn.
"We have some additional challenges right now with the new concrete and the 200 block still a construction zone," Skov said. "Winter this year may come with a bit slower response to the snow, and things might not look as clean, but for the $4 million we're spending on this project, the effort will be better for the long-term and make it all worth it."
According to city policy, business and property owners in the city have 24 hours from when the snow stops falling to clear their sidewalks. The city will clear the new curb bump-outs along the sidewalks, as well as the raised crosswalks and walkable alleys.