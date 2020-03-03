OWATONNA — The hallways of Wilson Elementary were unusually crowded Monday night, with 60 students and their families visiting different classrooms and learning together through a series of STEAM-related activities.
This week’s STEAM Family Night was a first for Wilson, and built on training that a number of the school’s educators participated in through the University of Minnesota’s STEM Education Center last summer. An acronym for “science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” STEAM — or often just STEM — is a learning approach that tries to integrate these five concepts with a focus on student inquiry.
According to Tom Meagher, the district’s STEAM education coordinator, nearly 60 teachers from both Lincoln and Wilson elementary schools participated in last summer’s training, which was funded through a grant from the National Science Foundation.
“The university was able to provide free professional development for five days, including paying our teachers a stipend and providing resources for them to purchase STEM materials for their classrooms,” explained Meagher.
He added that the 20 teachers from both schools who weren’t able to attend last year are going to receive similar training this summer. According to Meagher, educators at McKinley and Washington elementary schools had previously gone through similar development — meaning that, as of next September, every elementary and middle school teacher in the district will be trained in STEM.
On an annual basis, Meagher added that the district applies for and receives almost $50,000 in grants to cover STEAM opportunities for both students and staff.
Kacie Clauson, a teaching and learning coach at Wilson, was one of the educators who had the opportunity to go through the workshop this past summer. Part of the requirement of the course, she explained, was for participants to find a way to come back and implement what they’d learned in their classroom. For Clauson, this directive turned into helping organize Monday night’s event for the broader Wilson community.
“It’s one of those ways to bring families together and get them to look at how the students now are learning. When we went to school, things were a little bit different,” she explained.
With activities ranging from Lego challenges to programmable robots, she added that it was fun watching children teach their parents about some of the stations.
Meagher added that every activity available Monday night was also something Wilson students would be doing during the school day, as educators have been working since the summer on STEAM lessons that they designed in part during their work with the university.
“STEM Center graduate students and professors come here, observe the teachers and help them with their lesson designs,” he added. “It helps them to innovate their teaching, and the family nights are a way to let the community and parents see the different things we do.”
In designing the evening, Meagher noted that it was important to staff to have activities spread across the building — getting families to see the entire space and communicating symbolically that these activities are happening across grade levels and throughout the school.
For many of the activities, Clauson noted that families may already have the materials to replicate them at home. At one station, students tried to build a tower out of spaghetti and tape. At another, they spun a wheel and had to create the corresponding shape or structure out of Lego building blocks.
There were also more specialized programming opportunities. Meagher had an area set up with miniature robots that moved randomly, and participants were given paper clips and other materials to try to manually control the machines’ paths.
In a neighboring space, students and their families experimented with Sphero educational robots, which Meagher described as looking similar to BB-8 in “Star Wars.” A futuristic-looking ball, it could either be remote-controlled or programmed with code to move in a specific way.
When arriving, participants received raffle tickets that were then used to award door prizes throughout the night. According to Clauson, these items were all STEAM-related activity kits that the students would be able to use at home with their families.
Going forward, Clauson added that the school hopes to make this an annual event for its community. As far as next steps in the district, Meagher said that as all elementary and middle school teachers will have completed STEM training by next fall, it will be time to focus on the secondary level.
“We have to figure out our new high school program and how all of this will fit together,” he explained, “because now all of these kids are coming up with a way of learning that is scientific, that uses technological and engineering solutions.”
For her, Clauson added that STEM and STEAM learning are ways to teach students to experiment, and to get comfortable with the idea of trying something new and making mistakes.
“One of the things I walked away with from the training was that this process allows students to use both sides of their brain,” said Clauson. “They’re taught how to create, how to experiment and ask questions … it allows for many wrong answers and really taking the time to make changes and improve.”
Guiding his family eagerly down the hallway Monday night, one student explained that he wanted to be sure and make it the origami room.
“I’m bad at it,” he said, “but I want to learn.”