For many people, middle school is a time of awkwardly figuring out your place among peers, having your first crush, developing a sense of style, and still holding on to the little bit of childhood innocence while simultaneously becoming more independent.
For three boys at the Owatonna Middle School, however, their last year has been spent taking back the halls of the school from others who were wreaking havoc, ensuring the school can remain a safe and welcoming environment for all students.
After two unusual years at OMS — first being forced into distance learning at the in March 2020 and then alternating with a hybrid model the following year, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic — three eighth grade students were ready to start fresh in the fall, hoping to get in at least one "normal" year at the middle school. Unfortunately, a weird trend circulating on social media was making it difficult for Landen Sturges, Braylon Robbins and Logan Piotrowski to just enjoy time in the school.
"At the beginning of the school year, kids were doing the 'devious lick' from TikTok, where they go destroy stuff in the bathrooms at school," Robbins said, referencing a viral trend from fall 2021. According to PBS, the trend encouraged students to record a video of themselves stealing or vandalizing school property — everything from bathroom soap dispensers and exit signs to fire extinguishers — and then posting the video on TikTok.
While the three boys acknowledge the trend made its way to OMS at the beginning of the school year, they are unsure of how much permanent damage had taken place.
"There were definitely some kids causing trouble," said Robbins. "Some of the bathrooms ended up being shut down."
Sturges and Piotrowski agreed it was likely just a small group of kids causing problems during their bathroom breaks, but all three found it frustrating that it limited the trust the faculty had with the entire student body, ultimately resulting in restricted freedoms.
Opportunity to help
By chance, the three students were in a position to help. Having all signed up the previous school year to take the App Creator class taught by industrial tech teacher Shaun Robbins — who happens to be Braylon Robbins' father — the young men stumbled upon the opportunity to help.
While the class starts off with a basic app for a smartphone, allowing students to tweak little things here and there, the final project is building an empty app from a blank slate. The trio, however, had been approached about taking on a bigger challenge — finding a way to limit the destruction happening during bathroom breaks. They were up for the challenge, which allowed them to skip the final assignment and focus on the bigger picture.
"They basically told us they had a challenge for us, and if we'd like to do it to go ahead," Piotrowski said. "They gave us the basic base idea for the app, but none of us has any idea how to do it."
"There was a lot of looking things up on Google and watching YouTube videos to learn," laughed Sturges.
Though they weren't entirely sure how they were going to do it, they had the basic idea of how they wanted the app to function: allow the school a way to track when kids aren't where they're supposed to be, without having to put more staff in the hallways for supervision or locking certain restrooms in the building.
After maneuvering their way through a few versions, the boys installed the app on one of the school tablets. The idea was a student could type in their name and press where they were going, whether it be their locker, the bathroom, or to see the school nurse. One of the buttons wasn't working, however, so Robbins and Sturges took advantage of a teacher work day to overhaul the issue.
"We pulled every single tablet, installed it, did a quick run through and then would have to redownload it again," Robbins said. "We probably redownloaded everything four or five times just to try to fix all the bugs."
After that day in the school, however, the Hallway App was officially up and operational as of Jan. 24.
Hallway App
The basic functioning of the Hallway App is to help staff keep track of where students are going and how long they are gone. When a student asks to leave the classroom for whatever reason, they are to put their lunch number into the classroom tablet and select where they are going. They then have the green light — or green screen — to go about their business.
"The app has it set so you should only be gone for so long, like if you're going to the bathroom you should only be gone about five or 10 minutes," Struges said. "If students have been gone for awhile, or longer than they should be, the screen will turn red and then the teachers may want to address that — especially if it's something that they realize happens a lot."
In the backend of the app, Piotrowski said faculty can print off user reports to potentially see if there is any concerning behaviors. The information is collected after the student returns to the classroom and click the return button on the tablet.
Of course, there can be user error, which the three creators said is just a part of reality and it will be up to school administration to use good judgement when looking at the report sheets. Robbins gave an example of a teacher who turned a tablet off during the school day, which ended up reporting a student for being out of the classroom for 350 minutes.
"Sometimes people are going to forget about it and forget to press that they've returned," Piotrowski said. "It happened a lot during the first week or two, but it's probably not going to be that big of a deal or some glaring issue."
Building trust
The other downfall, according to the three students, is current reception from some of their peers. Sturges said some of the other kids find the app to be "pointless" or that it's extra steps are too much, but he insists in the long run it's not that big of a deal.
"They think that's putting some sort of restriction on them, but it's not a big deal unless you're doing something wrong," Sturges said. "If you're not causing any problems or doing anything bad or inappropriate, then you're fine."
He continued, "But if there is a problem, let's say a bathroom gets destroyed during the day, the principals can look up who all was out of their classrooms at that time and then look at the cameras."
In the end, the boys agree that the app will help curb ongoing and potential future issues with misbehavior and vandalism in the school. Piotrowski said he believes the infamous TikTok trend had the potential to get "really bad" at OMS, and Sturges said it could have easily gotten to the point where only two bathrooms in the school would be open during the day — and that they would have to constantly be monitored.
"This is helping the staff and the students," Sturges said, adding it will hopefully help strengthen the trust between the adults and kids inside the middle school.
As far as how administration feels, OMS Principal Julie Sullivan couldn't be happier — or more impressed — with what the three young men have been able to pull off.
"The app these students created is already making a difference in our school. It helps us monitor the amount of time students are out of class and have conversations when there is a concern," Sullivan said. "It is such an easy-to-use and practical tool. We look forward to putting it in place in all classrooms for next year."
Future endeavors
With a successful app already under their belts, the three boys all expressed further interest in exploring coding and other tech-related fields as they prepare to move into the high school this fall. Piotrowski said he's looking forward to exploring graphics classes, as well as other programming and technology courses the high school provides. Sturges said he will continue with computer science classes, but is also interested in learning about finance and accounting.
"I've been trying to do financing and computer science classes," Robbins said. "I also keep looking at the Hallway App and seeing how we can make it more advanced by using something like Java or Python."
Sturges said it would be exciting to see the Hallway App used in other areas of the district, perhaps even coming with them into the high school next year.
"We may be the creators, but the school owns it," Sturges said. "We're happy to help and keep helping, and it would be cool to see if they could rent it out to other schools like Faribault or Northfield and let them try to use it."