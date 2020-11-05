Crayon is the medium of choice for Lakeville artist Kelly Anderson. While some people may have retired the colorful tool after childhood, Anderson has embraced the waxy medium through her encaustic technique.
“I wanted to take the crayons and use it like a child-like tool and implement it when I really started painting for myself,” Anderson said.
Using her non-dominant hand, Anderson draws on canvas with a crayon while her other hand controls the temperature of the powered heat gun which melts the wax onto the surface. The end product is a brightly colored animal portrait, several of which are now up at the Owatonna Hospital’s Healing Arts exhibit until February 2021.
Anderson said she didn’t get into art until her junior year of high school after one of her pieces was published in a journal. She then went to college to earn a degree in graphic design and found a job designing cold air inflatables after graduation. Later, she decided to pursue an art business, participating in art fairs, leading group painting sessions, creating statues and completing interactive mural commissions among other art projects over the last decade.
While the pandemic prevented her from showing her art, Anderson worked on a sketching side project where she would draw a picture based on one word submitted by the customer. She completed over 140 sketch orders in about a three-week period.
Art has always been a way for Anderson to heal from life’s setbacks and to express her feelings in a healthy way.
“It allows you to put your emotions down,” Anderson said. “I think a lot of people take that for granted, like not really knowing good ways to release their emotions or what they are feeling or thinking and I’ve learned that art is a very safe way to do that.”
Regardless of whether someone is good at art, Anderson still feels that just the act of creating art can totally change one’s mindset and encourage them to view the world through another perspective.
Anderson says an animal portrait takes about 12 hours to complete. She begins by sketching out her idea, then decides which colors to use and where they will go on a separate piece of paper. She’ll often pick colors that are next to each other on the color wheel, to avoid the muddying effects of placing colors opposite of each other on the color wheel next to one another.
Anderson works from one side of the canvas to the other to avoid remelting the wax already placed on the canvas and to prevent colors from mixing. She sometimes takes breaks in the process to let the wax cool off and solidify before moving onto the next color.
“When you are melting crayon, you don’t really have a lot of room for error,” Anderson said.
Because of the nature of the medium, it’s difficult to fix mistakes. Once a color is laid onto the canvas it’s difficult to remove it. While scratching off the wax can help save the piece, other times she prefers to toss the piece.
“I haven’t really been able to find a way to work with it, I’ve scratched it off before and then was able to start over but I’m still not happy with it, because it gives it a different texture,” Anderson said.
While she sometimes includes mixed media in her art such as colored pencil, acrylic paint and scraps of dictionary paper, Anderson says most of the art in the Healing Arts exhibit is solely melted crayon.
Anderson draws inspiration from her life experiences and things that catch her eye. For example, she recently came across a bunch of dinosaur statues and was inspired to create some dinosaur-themed mixed media pieces, which can be found on her website crayonkelly.com/animals. Some of the healing arts pieces were completed after she got back from a trip to Africa.
“I just kind of wanted to lay down some of the different animals I had seen and experienced, but add color to it,” Anderson said.
More recently she has been incorporating outlines of female figures as a way to artistically express the concepts of change, adaptation, growth and vulnerability among other human experiences. Most of the work from this series is emotion based, she says. She intentionally chooses colors and mixed media that will come together to depict each pieces’ idea and emotion.
While working with melted crayons can be rather unpredictable, Anderson says she enjoys the process because she never knows exactly how it will turn out.
“For me, the fun part is to see it come together, like what I have in my brain and what kind of comes out,” Anderson said.