Many are wondering what will happen with the existing Owatonna High School campus after a new building is constructed and in use.
A motion was brought to the table and passed at the Owatonna School Board meeting Tuesday to assemble a resident task force to discuss what will be done with the existing Owatonna High School facility. There are ideas to use the existing facility for administrative offices, extended educational areas and local gymnastics programs; the purpose of the task force is to determine the best possible outcomes.
On a bond referendum in 2019, voters approved two questions brought to the ballot. The first question passed was to approve the construction of a new high school building and campus. The second question allowed for funds to be allocated to re-purpose areas of the existing high school building for district uses. The district is committed to involving the community in the future of the facility, said Superintendent Jeff Elstad, who is leading assembly of the new task force.
The district will take applications beginning Friday, via its website. Around 20-30 community members of varying skills, backgrounds and perspective will be chosen to advise and propose a plan to the board on the new uses for the existing school building. The group will work closely with Wold Architects and Engineers throughout the process. Members of the district will be available as resources but will not be directly involved with the task force.
Elstad noted that several current students at the high school have expressed interest in joining the task force.
“Student voices are critical to not only me as a leader, but to the progress of the district as well,” Elstad said. “Eventually, the district will be in the hands of the students as taxpayers and residents, so we want to make sure their voices are heard.”
He went on to say that some of the students who intend to apply aspire to start a career in architecture or engineering. Being involved in this project would give them firsthand experience in the industry.
Community members will be able to apply through the district website beginning Oct. 1. Superintendent Elstad will then review and select applicants and assemble the task force by Oct. 15.
Once the group is assembled, members will begin the planning phase in early November and continue through January — and perhaps February.
“The nice thing is that we have a little time to work with,” Elstad said. “We are leaving some timelines rather open right now.”
District staff has compiled a short list of potential uses for the building for the task force to consider.
They would ask the group to consider converting the northwest corner, or C Plaza, to be remodeled for use as district administration offices. According to Elstad, the current district maintenance shops are in a state of “disrepair.” The Ag/Annex building at the current high school facility could be used for this purpose.
District staff also proposes that the current gym and locker rooms at the existing high school be used for high school and youth gymnastics programs. Ideas were also suggested by the Engage Owatonna platform, and those will be taken into consideration as well.
The task force is not required to take these suggestions. The idea, according to Elstad, is to centralize district buildings with the hope of reducing their footprint on the community.
Wold will be working with the task force by guiding the process and making sure the projects stay within the parameters of the budget. With only $11 million to work with, the task force will also seek out potential partnerships to allow for more cash flow if needed.
“$11 million doesn’t go very far when it comes to buildings, especially if you’re looking at refurbishing buildings,” Elstad said. “Particularly buildings that are 100 years old.”
Ideally, the task force will finalize its plan to bring a proposal to the board for approval by January or February. Design development will begin shortly thereafter, and it is anticipated that pre-construction will start as early as January 2023, with major constructions starting in June or August 2024.
Those interested in applying can do so beginning Friday, Oct 1 at isd761.org.