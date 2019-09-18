STEELE COUNTY — One year ago, warm weather and clear skies brought more than 200 volunteers to the waterways of the Cannon River Watershed, removing an impressive amount of litter from area rivers and lakes.
Though plenty of garbage bags were filled to the brim between Owatonna, Northfield, Faribault, and others, Community Engagement Coordinator Kevin Strauss with the Cannon River Watershed Partnership said that there has been less and less litter discovered during these annual watershed-wide cleanups.
“Over the years we are seeing much less litter in the cleanup areas. I think that this activity just serves as an extra reminder that litter matters,” Strauss said. “Letting a cup or a wrapper get loose affects other people, affects our parks, and can lead to pollution in our rivers and lakes.”
The annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP is set for its 11th year this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in several locations, including Owatonna and Medford along the Straight River. Those looking to help clean the areas surrounding the river can preregister online at crwp.net/cleanup or report to Morehouse Park in Owatonna or Medford City Park on the day of the event. Gloves, garbage bags, and a picnic lunch will all be provided.
“This is an event that’s reminded folks to be careful with litter and encouraging each other to go that extra step to pick up your trash and get it securely into garbage cans,” Strauss said. “It’s that extra community reminder that clean parks and rivers are important and important enough to these community members who come help us clean.”
Strauss said that the annual CleanUP began 11 years ago when people in different communities wanted to do something to help promote clean water.
“After the Clean Water Act in 1972, most pipes that produced pollution into our waterways got regulated, so most of our pipe-source pollution decreased,” Strauss said. “The pollution that still remains is runoff, which we haven’t really figured out how to solve yet whether it be from landscaping, a parking lot, or a farmstead.”
Because a lot of the runoff has to be handled by the property owners, Strauss said that those who did not own property along a waterway still wanted to be a part of the solution. Thus was the birth of the annual CleanUP, an opportunity for anybody and everybody to do a little to give back to the earth.
Aside from the removal of garbage, Strauss said that the annual CleanUP event helps “keep an eye” on the waterways and how they are doing. Part of this is from the act of having the volunteers out an about on that day, while the other part is keeping a park clean enough so that the community to continues to recreate there.
“Water quality can go down fast if we’re not paying attention, and if no one visits and area than no one will be there to notice algae,” Strauss offered as an example. “Algae issues are all human-made with our fertilizers leading to the algae problem. Having people around for the CleanUP often will bring those types of conversations to the forefront.”
Strauss added that the days following the CleanUP the Partnership often fields calls on what community members can do about algae and possibly reducing it, to which they often share simple things such as keeping fertilizer off the street so that it isn’t washed into the waterway.
“Clean water is a tricky thing and there are a lot of factors that play into it,” Strauss said. “But this is a good chance to give back to the community.”