'COVID has been like a gut punch, it's taken the wind right out of us. Not only have we not had too many COVID patients, but our patients have largely gone away.'

— Rick Ash, CEO United Hospital District CEO

'It just goes back to our rural way of life. In some of our small towns, local hospitals are the biggest employer and drive the economy, in addition to making sure that people get the treatment they need.'

— Re. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth