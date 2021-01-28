The Owatonna School Board accepted donations in excess of $310,000 on Monday, with a large portion going toward the new high school building.
The ISD 761 Foundation and Owatonna Foundation have partnered to announce their intent to donate $500,000 to construct a large community room within the new high school. Each foundation pledged a donation of $250,000. At the Jan. 25 school board meeting, the board approved the first installment of $150,000 from the Owatonna Foundation.
“We’ll be accepting the ISD 761 Foundation installments as they come forward as well,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad added.
The community room will offer a 2,400 square foot meeting space located near the new high school’s activities entrance with additional access to the outdoor courtyard adjacent to the stadium, according to an announcement. The room will allow for community gatherings, parent nights, award ceremonies and banquets among other events. Students and staff can use the space for larger class presentations. The space's flexibility and movable wall can lead to more collaboration opportunities.
Jolayne Mohs, Facilities Committee member, updated the board on the progress of the new high school, adding that the project is on time and under budget. The new school is expected to cost $126 million, with $22 million of that coming from donations from Owatonna's business community. Building plans will go out for contractors to take a look at on Feb. 5, with a bid date of March 9. Contracts will be brought to the board for approval on March 29.
“In early June, they’re moving dirt,” Mohs said.
According to Mohs, the administration is starting to consider the different ways to use technology to gather initial input from the community and organizations that might have some ideas for the existing building.
“So we can line up the timeframe as best as possible to move into the new school and then have things solidified and work to get done on the existing school,” Mohs said.
Another large donation to the district included $50,000 from the 761 Foundation to upgrade and improve the new Melanie Nelson ISD 761 Learning Zone Building, gifted to the district last September. The building will be used as the district’s professional development center, shipping and receiving area and print shop.
Elstad took a few minutes on Monday to express gratitude toward all those that have donated to the district regardless of the amount.