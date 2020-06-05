Childhood friends Gabriel Hart and Nick Zimmerman are now long-distance bandmates, spanning the gap between Owatonna and the San Francisco Bay area. After years of collaboration, the pair released their first single in April and will put out a second track next week.
The ultimate goal, said Hart, is to release three more songs over the coming months with an album following later this year. Before forming their current duo, Against The Voices, the two Owatonna High School alumni were part of locally based Hello Heart and got their start playing together in the band at Northridge Church.
“We grew up together, and our families have known each other for a long time,” added Zimmerman. “We’ve known each other at least since third or fourth grade.”
Hart added that, in a strange twist of fate, the two met when he initially moved to Owatonna from California. Now, their roles are reversed and Zimmerman is based in the Golden State after his father’s job moved the family west.
After getting their start at Northridge, Zimmerman added that they did what “all 15- or 16-year-olds do” and formed a band. Hello Heart played a number of shows both locally and later in the Twin Cities, winning Battle of the Bands at the 2014 Steele County Free Fair.
“We ended up getting signed, going to Nashville and recording there,” added Zimmerman.
After both he and Hart left the band, the pair eventually got back in touch and began writing together again from a distance. Against The Voices was also able to keep the Nashville connection, working with Tennessee-based producers that have worked with country acts like Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean. According to Zimmerman, he and Hart were back down south this past fall working on some of their new singles.
Although their production team has country roots, Zimmerman added that the band’s new singles fit into a range of styles. They released their first song in April, and he said it drew more on an alternative rock sound, influenced by bands like Twenty One Pilots and The Killers. Zimmerman added that this next release, titled “All My Friends Are Dead or Beets,” will be more upbeat and takes some inspiration from electronic dance music.
“We listen to an insane amount of music ourselves, and we’ve always had a lot of different influences which have benefited us,” said Zimmerman. “If we hear a new sound we like, we want to try it. We don’t want songs to run into each other.”
In order to have some overarching cohesion, Zimmerman added that the group’s lyrical themes tend to stay the same. He and Hart work on the songs together, doing video calls multiple times a week to write and compose the music. Afterward, Hart said they record their parts on their own home studio setups.
“We’re able to give each other all sorts of different ideas,” said Zimmerman, of one of the benefits to distance collaboration. “We don’t have to meet up for a weekly practice, we have more time to hone our own skills and listen to stuff. Then, we can come back together and say, ‘Here are the five new ideas I have.’”
Having gone from the larger ensemble Hello Heart to their current duo, Hart and Zimmerman have also needed to pick up new skills — which has ended up being both a challenge and a benefit.
“We both have to learn production. We both have to learn guitar or piano if the other can’t record that for that song at the moment,” said Zimmerman. “For instance, in Hello Heart, I just played drums and did lyrics and Gabe did bass and guitar. Now, we have to pick up vocals … we taught ourselves how to sing, how to play guitar better and piano.”
With plans to initially begin releasing their work a few years earlier, Against The Voices also had to overcome a string of bad luck ranging from prolonged illness to flooding.
“We’ve had a lot of delays,” said Hart. “Nick was sick with valley fever. I’ve had three or four floods at my house which involved some breaking of my instruments.”
Zimmerman added that one of the primary side effects of valley fever is fatigue. Caused by a fungus that grows in some regions’ soil, the illness is becoming more prevalent in California’s Central Valley. “You feel like you haven’t slept in forever,” he added. “I went out to drum for a show, and I ended up playing that with a collapsed lung I didn’t even know I had.”
After overcoming both health- and flood-related setbacks, the pair reached back out to production in Nashville, finalized their songs and announced this winter that they were going to start releasing tracks to the public.
“We’ve been really pushing it,” said Hart, adding that online plays for their last single have reached the thousands. Against The Voices’ newest song, “All My Friends Are Dead or Beets,” is set to be released next week.