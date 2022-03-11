Following an emotional victim impact statement read by the brother of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced an Owatonna man to more than 16 years in state prison for a 2020 murder in Dartts Park.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 30, was sentenced Friday in Steele County District Court to a total of 201 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Mohamed, also of Owatonna, on July 12, 2020. Of that sentencing, 15 years was for second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. The remaining 21 months was for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, also a felony, where Hassan had chased a separate victim with a weapon through Dartts Park just moments prior to fatally stabbing Mohamed.
Hassan pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to both charges, dismissing another count of second-degree murder and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh and Assistant County Attorney Christy Hormann prosecuted the case. Frederick Goetz, of Goetz and Eckland P.A. out of Minneapolis, served as Hassan's defense attorney.
During the sentencing hearing, roughly 20 individuals who were friends or family of either the victim or defendant were present, while approximately a dozen other individuals involved or interested in the case were listening via Zoom.
Bueltel adhered to the plea agreement, sentencing the assault charge first and including the 606 days credit for time served in the Steele County Detention Center to the first sentencing. The two sentencings are also to be served consecutively, per the agreement.
"This is a sad day for everyone in the room. Mr. Mohamed died a young man with a very loving family … We can never bring him back or redo a day or unring the bell," Bueltel said, before directly addressing Hassan. "You have a good attitude and are connected to your family and faith, and I believe you will do better, but you are going to prison for a long time. That is going to change your life and your family's life, just like you have changed [Mohamed's family's] lives. There are consequences that you deserve, and I do believe there is some justice today."
Hassan was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Department of Corrections.
According to court documents, Owatonna police responded to Dartts Park shortly after 5 p.m. on July 12, 2020, for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, officers found Mohamed unconscious, lying on the ground of the park's southwest parking lot with a stab wound to his chest. Emergency responders tried to revive Mohamed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told law enforcement they saw Hassan argue with Mohamed at two Owatonna parks that day, beginning in Manthey Park and ending at Dartts Park. When Hassan pleaded guilty earlier this year, he told the court he had been arguing with another individual who was with Mohamed — identified in the courtroom by the initials Z.F. — and that argument spilled over at a Kwik Trip in town, where Mohamed was present.
At Dartts Park, Hassan said he continued to argue with Z.F. and eventually chased him through the park while holding a brass knuckles device that included an extended blade. Hassan said the device was visible and that it was the direct cause of Z.F. having an "immediate reaction of fear," resulting in Hassan's guilty plea to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
When Hassan stopped chasing Z.F., he said he returned to the parking lot in Dartts Park where Mohamed was arguing with another individual. Hassan said he began "exchanging words" with Mohamed, and that Mohamed was backing away from him. At that time, Hassan confirmed that he swung at Mohamed with the brass knuckles and blade device still in his hand, striking Mohamed in the chest near his heart.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Rochester found that Mohamed died of a single stab wound to the chest.
Hassan later fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. He was located and arrested without incident in Minneapolis three days later.
Victim impact statement
Prior to sentencing, a victim impact statement written by Mohamed's younger brother, Abdirashed, and sister, Yasmin, was read to the court by Abdirashed. In the statement, the family describes Mohamed as a well-loved and respected individual within his community and family, and noted he and Hassan knew each other "very well" for the greater part of their lives. According to the family, Hassan was the best man in Mohamed's wedding.
"It is tragic and painful to realize that the ones who you consider family can hurt you in unspeakable ways," Abdirashed read.
Mohamed first moved to the United States when he was 8 years old when his parents fled Somalia during the civil war. Abdirashed said their parents brought Mohamed here with "the hope of providing a better life and escaping tribal violence" back home.
Mohamed leaves behind two sons, Tariiq and Talib. In the victim impact statement, the family said Mohamed believed being a father to those boys "was the greatest gift in the world."
"But now, it's sad to realize he will not be able to wake up his two boys and make them their favorite breakfast meals, take them to the water park, teach them how to drive their first car and guide them to be two strong Black men," Abdirashed read. "Mohamed's kids will never be able to hear his voice again while Hassan's kids can call their dad and tell them how their day is going."
In an overwhelming moment of emotion, Abdirashed cried as he read, "Mohamed wasn't just our brother; he was and still is the definition of what a true man is."
Hassan at the SCDC
Following the victim impact statement, Goetz told the judge it is clear Hassan is taking responsibility for what he did that day, and it is reflected in the court documents.
"He knows this was wrong and he accepts that and is remorseful," Goetz said. "Someone, who at one point was considered family and a friend, is no longer here because of his actions, and [Hassan] will have to live with that the rest of his life."
Goetz reiterated that Mohamed's death was not intended, planned or premeditated, but that Hassan understands violence does not solve anything. He also stated the arguments of that day began over a "small, trivial manner" and asked the court to consider all Hassan has done since being in custody.
"[Hassan] is wearing blue today, which means he is a pod worker and that he has been cooperative to the point that he has earned responsibility," Goetz said, noting Hassan's navy blue prison uniform, which Jail Administrator Anthony Buttera confirmed is worn by inmates who various job assignments gained through good behavior. "While in custody, he has rededicated himself to his faith, rededicated himself to his family and has rededicated himself to improving his life."
Goetz said Hassan is committed to ensuring that he never again makes such a grave mistake, and that he is determined to set a good example for his own children.
"In my conversations with Mr. Hassan, he is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity there is while in prison," Goetz concluded.
Hassan elected not to make any additional comments to the court.