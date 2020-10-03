State Sen. John Jasinski, in the midst of a campaign for a second term, was cited early Saturday for two counts of driving while impaired.
Jasinski, 54, confirmed the charges filed in Rice County, but did not immediately have a statement.
According to the Minnesota courts website, Jasinski was charged with fourth-degree DWI and DWI, having a blood alcohol level over .08 after two hours.
Jasinski, a Faribault native and real estate broker, has an extensive resume of community and government involvement, including more than a decade on Faribault city boards, two years on City Council and eight years as its mayor. He was elected to the state Senate in 2017 and quickly aligned himself with the body's powerbrokers.
He's largely credited as the driving force behind funding for the four-laning of Hwy. 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center, a project discussed for 50 years.
The charges against Jasinski come just days after Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn and Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh expressed serious concerns over an increased in drunken driving.
“Of all the public safety and public health concerns out there, when it comes to the dangers of drinking and driving there is no one who is unaware that it is an issue, so to see a spike in those numbers during a year where there are a lot of other stressors going on in our community, it is frustrating," said McIntosh.