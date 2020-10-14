Ashley and Brent Glende of Owatonna have experienced the heartache of losing a child they never got a chance to meet not once, but three times.
“We got married in June 2016 and we always knew we wanted kids so we started trying right away,” Ashley Glende said. “We had our first miscarriage in September of that year.”
Glende said the couple’s excitement of finding out they were pregnant ended within the first trimester when no heartbeat could be detected. The same thing happened the following February and then for a third time that fall, their hopes of becoming parents ended within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy when the doctor couldn’t find a heartbeat.
“We have so many ultrasounds, we could see our babies, but there was never a heartbeat,” Glende said. “We felt pretty defeated; we were doing everything by the book: I didn’t smoke, I didn’t drink, we were being active and eating healthy. There was a lot of crying and tears.”
She said she looks forward to Oct. 15 every year: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
“It’s an extra special day,” she said. “We remember our babies and little ones who are gone too soon every day, but this day is specifically for them.”
After the first miscarriage, she said she got home and took a nap, exhausted with emotions. It was then that she said she had a dream about a group full of support and understanding with one name ringing through her mind: IRIS.
Founded in 1987, Infants Remembered in Silence – or IRIS – provides a variety of services for grieving families, including support groups and bereavement packages that are delivered to area hospitals and funeral homes by a dedicated team of volunteers. Located in Faribault, IRIS started small and in some ways remains so, with just one paid staff person in addition to founder Diana Kelley. Kelley created IRIS two years after her son was stillborn and local doctors began referring patients to Kelley for support.
But for the Glendes, the small organization made a world of difference along their journey to becoming a family.
“They are just there to listen to you, cry with you, support you, and give you resources,” Glende said, adding that connecting with the nonprofit allowed both her and her husband to not feel isolated and alone in their loss. “It helped me – they helped me.”
In January 2019, the Glendes were blessed with their daughter Harper. Since then, Glende said she hasn’t been as involved with IRIS as she was in the past, but she will always remember the strength and support she found within the organization.
The organization primarily serves Dodge, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties, where it distributes typically about 500 care packages a year. The Glendes were the recipients of three of the packages, which include a teddy bear and a small gift box with mementos to remember the child.
During a recent Owatonna City Council meeting, Mayor Tom Kuntz read a proclamation recognizing Oct. 15 in honor of children lost before they had a chance to truly live. Glende attended the meeting to accept the proclamation and represent IRIS, providing an emotional thank you in return.
“It really means a lot that the city does this every year,” Glende said. “I think it reminds everyone to maybe say a little extra prayer for the extra little ones in our hearts.”