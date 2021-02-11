Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ACROSS THE REGION... .A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9AM this morning for all of central and southern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, where wind chills from -25 to -35 are being observed. Additional Advisories, and potentially Warnings, are expected through the weekend as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the region. The coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&