It has been more than two years since emerald ash borer was first detected in Steele County’s oldest community, and plans on battling the invasive pest are still in development throughout the region.
The domino effect that occurred after the September 2019 discovery of EAB in Medford placed Rice County on the state quarantine list as well. After a March 2020 workshop was held in Medford, a Faribault city employee attending the session returned home to discover the metallic beetle had already arrived north. The Faribault Public Works Department employee contacted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture about an ash tree on private property that displayed the EAB symptoms he had just learned about earlier that evening. MDA staff was able to find live EAB larvae and collect a sample for federal identification.
Since then, communities have been on high alert, including those of which have not had a formal confirmation that EAB was indeed within the city. Northfield has been working on an EAB plan since 2017, and Owatonna began aggressively combating the infestation this summer with the removal of 76 ash trees throughout the park system.
Going back to patient zero, however, the work has just begun.
“We had five trees dying in the park that were dying from the emerald ash borer,” said Jed Petersen, the administrative director of operations for Medford. While Petersen admitted that they wanted to wait until the “low activity” period for EAB before removing the trees, he said there have been other hold ups that have unfortunately kept the problem on the back burner.
“When I first came on in February, we could have been removing trees then,” Petersen said. “But it just wasn’t at the top of our list.”
Delay in response
Since the discovery of EAB in Medford, the city has gone through a complete overhaul of leadership, starting with Danny Thomas ousting Lois Nelson from her mayoral seat that she had held for 11 years — with a 12 year gap — during the November 2020 general election. Two new city councilors were also elected, and Andy Welti abruptly resigned from his position as city administrator just before the end of the year.
Since Petersen’s hire in February, which was a newly formed position to replace the one left vacant by Welti’s departure, a slew of infrastructure and personnel issues have come to light, monopolizing the time of the new city leaders. Petersen said all employees that were a part of the EAB control prior to his arrival have since left their positions with the city.
Regardless, Thomas says managing the infestation—- and trying to get ahead of it — remains a priority for the city. At least, when it can be.
“We have quite a few issues we are still dealing with between wastewater and miscellaneous issues with the road project … and COVID did a lot of things, including pushing back this priority,” Thomas said. “But we are not giving up on it, and we’re going to keep moving forward to eliminate the EAB problems in Medford the best we can. Is it going to happen this year? No, probably not. But it is important to the city, and we’re not going to back off from it.”
Petersen said there is very little documentation of efforts that were made prior to him being hired, but he is aware of at least one tree that the previous administration tried to treat.
“That tree ended up dying anyway,” he said. “Moving forward, we are just going to replace them.”
Getting ahead of the problem
Faribault is taking the same approach as Medford in combating the insect that has already damaged a number of their trees. Paul Peanasky, parks and recreation director for the Faribault, said they will continue to remove ash trees as soon as they catch them showing obvious signs of damage.
“Once they become infected they are coming down,” Peanasky said. “We are monitoring them throughout our parks system, but it takes a couple years once a tree is infest for it to start dying, but when our crews are out mowing and doing other tasks they are keeping an eye on our ash trees.”
Peanasky said the city has taken a couple steps further to try to stay ahead of the infestation the best they can. Earlier this year, the city removed all 14 ash trees in Central Park, and since 2005 the city has not planted a single ash tree on public property.
“As soon as we saw [EAB] first start to spread in the U.S., we made the decision to stop planting ash trees,” he said. “It’s about trying to stay ahead of the curve, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
As ash trees come down, Peanasky said the city continues to replace them with new trees. Thanks to grant dollars from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources “Shade Tree” program, Faribault received upwards of $6,000 to plant diverse trees native to Minnesota as a replacement for ash trees. This amount aids in the roughly $22,000 Peanasky said the city spends on planting approximately 40 new trees every year.
Owatonna began remove ash trees in its park system this summer based on their own observation of EAB-damaged trees. This was partially thanks to a DNR grant the city had applied for prior to Steele County being placed in formal quarantine, allotting the city $50,000 to remove and replace the unhealthy trees.
The grant requires each removed tree be replaced with one of a different species, which can include honey locust, swamp oak, hackberry and accolade elm trees, none of which are vulnerable to EAB.
Treating what they can
Northfield was unsuccessful in obtaining money from the Shade Tree program, but Sustainability Coordinator Beth Kallestad says she is “feeling confident” that they will be coming into money from a different grant program yet this year.
“Where the grant funding comes in is to help pay for the removal and replacement of ash trees,” Kallestad said, adding that they applied for the DNR program in August. “The grant does not cover treatment costs.”
Trees will come down in Northfield, Kallestad said there is no denying that fact. Many of those trees will be the ones located in boulevards, and she added the city will be working to push educational material out to the community so they can understand why the trees have to come down.
Additionally, Kallestad the city will be identifying certain trees that they will elect to treat prior to being infested.
“Big trees are more expensive to take down, and they have also sequestered a lot of carbon, so we will be trying to save some big trees through treatment,” Kallestad said. “Some cities may decide that is too expensive, and removing and replacing [all ash trees] is certainly an option. The city will still need to make some final decisions on that and will have to look into the city budget in the coming years.”
Northfield has yet to have a formal confirmation of EAB inside city limits, but Kallestad she is taking that with a grain of salt.
“We know it’s close by and from what I’ve heard, once you get a confirmation it probably means they have been here for a while,” Kallestad said.
Out with the old, in with the new
Whether they have a confirmed case, suspected cases or they are simply preparing for the inevitable, all the communities agreed that replacing the ash trees has to remain a priority. Kallestad the University of Minnesota Extension has provided good material on trees that will be sustainable in a changing climate — whether it be a doubt or a flood — and Peanasky said it will remain a priority to keep trees in Faribault’s parks for both aesthetic and function.
Down in Medford, Petersen said they are still making decisions on what will replace the trees, but that regardless he is sad to see the ash ones go.
“We have a great, big ash tree down in Straight River Park that is all but dead and too big for our crew to remove it,” Petersen said. “It’s sad because it’s huge, so you know it’s old, but it has to go. I’m not sure what we will replace it or any of the others with yet, but we’re doing our research.”