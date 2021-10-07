After a six-year hiatus, a little bit of friendly competition will return to the downtown district.
Once upon a time, during an event known as Harvest Fest, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism began pitting the businesses against each other in an annual scarecrow contest. The competition returned for eight solid years, but neither the contest or the festival have been held since 2015.
The festival may not be returning (yet), but Matt Jessop at Owatonna Shoe has decided that the scarecrows will.
“I started at the store in November 2014, so I only had one real experience with the contest,” said Jessop. “It was something that was a lot of fun, because each store and all the employees got to use their creativity. It was just one of those little extra things that made downtown Owatonna special.”
During the Owatonna Business Partnership meeting Wednesday morning, Jessop announced that the scarecrow competition will be returning. Though it is not going to be sponsored by the chamber this time around, and the winner will only be getting coveted bragging rights, Jessop is confident that many businesses will be happy to participate.
“This isn’t something you’re going to see in a big city — it’s a very small town thing,” Jessop said. “But it’s the type of thing that gives you a good feeling about going into someone’s business. It sets a tone that these people want to have fun and engage with their community.”
Jessop plans on keep the competition simple in its first official year back on the circuit. To enter, businesses simply have to let Jessop know that they will be participating. On Saturday, Oct. 30, “secret” judges will travel to each of the participating businesses and determine who will be the winner.
“Again, this all goes back to just having fun,” Jessop said. “We want people to come rediscover downtown Owatonna, and this is something that we all can enjoy together.”
Businesses all around the downtown area are encouraged to participate, Jessop said, and he hopes that businesses off of Cedar Avenue will take the opportunity to remind the public that downtown is more than just a couple blocks on one strip.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
Along with the scarecrow competition, Jessop is also heading up the downtown trick-or-treat event for the year. And like the contest, Jessop is hoping businesses outside of Cedar Avenue will get involved.
“We will be encouraging families to follow a specific route, with either arrows or chalk on the sidewalk, so that we can have a good flow and avoid people bumping into each other,” Jessop said. “This will be a great way for people to come on out and stop in and see the businesses and support them.”
Though Jessop traditionally has that day off, he said he never misses out on a chance to be the person handing out the treats.
“It’s a lot of fun, and you get to see some really cool costumes,” he said. “Sure some are store bought, but a lot of them are really creative.”
The downtown trick-or-treat event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. To participate in the event, Jessop said to stop down at Owatonna Shoe to pick up a flyer that will identify that store as a trick-or-treat stop.