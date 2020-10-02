The Owatonna Fire Department will be going virtual for its annual Fire Prevention Week next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department's campaign theme this year is "“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” Fire Prevention Week, from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association.
Cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Cooking causes an average of 172,900 home fires reported per year, or 49% of all reported home fires in the U.S. These fires resulted in 21% of all home fire deaths and 44% of all reported home fire injuries annually, according to Home Cooking Fires research by the NFPA.
The department will not be hosting the open house chilli feed this year, which usually kicks off fire prevention week. Funds raised from past chili feeds have gone toward the We All Play initiative to build an inclusive playground and miracle field in Owatonna. In other years, funds have gone to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, according to Owatonna Fire Department Fire Commander Arik Brase.
Under normal circumstances, the department would visit local schools to give short fire safety presentations to students, but the pandemic has put a halt on that. During these visits students would get a tour of the fire engines.
“This year will be virtual, so they can go to the City of Owatonna website or they can follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates,” Brase said.
The department will be sharing safety tips and activities, such as a coloring contest, on those platforms. It will also be providing resource handouts to local school districts on this year’s prevention week theme.
“There might be some livestream throughout the week,” Brase added.
He said the public will have the opportunity to meet their local firefighters, learn about firefighting gear and get a virtual tour of the fire trucks.
The pandemic has also changed how the fire department responds to calls.
“Masks are big, normally we wouldn't typically wear one unless the circumstances called for it, but now it's virtually on every call,” Brase said.
The Owatonna Fire Department shared the following kitchen fire safety tips on their website:
Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
More resources for educators and parents can be found on the Owatonna Fire Department website.