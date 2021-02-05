This week the Steele County Sheriff's Office is looking for Richard Allan Miller Jr. and Jason Lee Horner.
Miller, 43, is wanted for violating a domestic violence order for protection. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and has hazel eyes.
Horner, 36, is wanted for third-degree drug possession. He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair or is bald and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information pertaining to the current whereabouts of these individuals should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.