OWATONNA — The streets were alive with with blue and silver pride on Friday as the Owatonna community came in droves to watch the 2019 homecoming parade.
Homecoming week kicked off on Monday morning with a pepfest at the Owatonna High School along with the coronation celebration. Seniors Carson DeKam and Julia Dallenbach were named the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen in front of the entire student body. Dekam is the captain of the football team and is also a part of the basketball and baseball teams. Outside of sports, DeKam participates in Rotary, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir, and National Honors Society. Dallenbach is involved in DECA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, student council and the National Honors Society. She is also a member of the dance team.
The homecoming parade showcased 18 floats that included all the fall sports at Owatonna High School, Grandparents for Education, the Robotics Team, the Link Crew, and many more. The grand marshal for the parade was retired math teacher Paul Hokanson.
The big homecoming football game took place on Friday night against the Mankato West Scarlets. For results on the game check the Owatonna People’s Press website, the Owatonna People’s Press Sports Facebook page, and Sports Editor Jon Weisbrod’s Twitter account @OPPJonW.