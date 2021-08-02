Annie Granlund, a reporter for four years at the Owatonna People's Press, has been promoted to associate editor, starting in her new position Aug. 1.
Granlund, a Detroit Lakes native, moved to town in July 2017 to take the reporter job. She still lives in town with her husband Dave. She said she loves the community and is excited to get started in this new role.
"I love the Owatonna community," Granlund said. "Detroit Lakes is like a quarter of the size, but Owatonna still really feels small, and I love that. I love the way people are small-town oriented. If there is one person hurting, everyone comes together to support them."
She continued, "My husband and I both seem to be a natural fit here. We were kind of baptized with the fair, and it welcomed us with open arms. You go to any event in Owatonna, and it seems like everyone is there. It’s just a fun place to be; there is a lot happening."
Adams Publishing Group Southern Minnesota Publisher and Regional President Randy Rickman wants to see strong, local news and sports coverage in Owatonna, and he believes Granlund understands that mission.
"We're so excited for Annie to step into the associate editor role," he said. "She is fully engaged in the community and will expect the same from her staff. She's going to be part of the success story as we move forward."
Granlund sits on the board of Owatonna Business Women and is part of the Engage Owatonna Task Force; she will also soon be part of the Owatonna Community Leadership Academy.
"And then I spend a ton of the time at the fair," Granlund said, "(My husband) Dave volunteers, so I’ll help out there, too. I like to be out and about. Both my husband and I are very social, so we enjoy being among the people."
Other than her husband, Granlund has one family member in the area; her brother Kevin Harman lives in Medford and teaches in Faribault. He has a wife and three kids. Granlund's parents, Dave and Liz Harman, live in Detroit Lakes still, along with one of her sisters, Alexis, while the other sister, Alyson, lives in the Twin Cities.
Granlund knew she was interested in journalism from a young age.
"I was 7 years old, and I would go to my grandparents house, where we all gathered, and I'd just write about things happening. Of course, it was more yellow journalism, making stuff up about my family," she joked. "But that’s what I did. I never wanted to be a doctor or teacher; it was always just journalism."
She went to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and earned a bachelor's degree in print journalism and history, graduating in 2012. After school, she worked a few odd jobs, including at a summer camp, as an AmeriCorps organizer and as a bartender.
She then got her first newspaper job about a year later, working for the Alexandria Echo Press.
"I loved that, and it was everything I wanted it to be," she said.
Next, she moved on to a news director position at a small radio station in Morris. She discovered radio was not for her, and in 2017, she took the job for the People's Press. After four years in town and on the job, she's learned a lot about the community and is learning more every day. And her love for reporting has only grown.
"I like to be able to share these stories that affect people’s lives; it’s kind of humbling," she said. "These people who give me parts of themselves, I fall in love with them just a little bit. That makes the job really special."
As far as the People's Press, Granlund hopes to ensure Owatonna is covered with great interest and attention.
"I believe a community newspaper is about being here to represent the people," she said. "Whether it’s at City Hall or in the school or it's just people’s dreams and stories and struggles. That’s what I believe a community newspaper is, and that’s what I want to put out there."
"And they can expect to see me around. A lot."