The issue of labor shortages have impacted businesses throughout southern Minnesota, but one company in Owatonna is meeting that challenge head on with a variety of innovative efforts and practices designed to keep their production lines moving.
An industry leader in the manufacture of glass, Viracon employs approximately 1,000 individuals at its facility in Owatonna.
“We are a large manufacturing employer,” said Jim Wendorff, Vice President of Human Resources at Viracon. “We have a large group of people who do a variety of things in our production facility and a lot of material handlers. In glass you have a lot of special handling, which can only be done carefully by people and not automated.
“In manufacturing, you typically always have about a 30-35 percent turnover rate and we have certainly experienced that…so we are constantly trying to hire.”
In addition to the usual turnover rates associated with manufacturing, the recent COVID pandemic created new labor force issues along with the area’s demographic challenges.
“COVID certainly has impacted us a little bit,” Wendorff said. “We have worked through it and we are very proud of what we have done during COVID. We have taken great care in cleaning, social distancing and following CDC guidelines. We were fortunate that we were able to work with our parent company (Apogee) and we were able to coordinate our COVID response very well.”
Wendorff added, “COVID did impact us, because we did have some employees who left and didn’t want to continue working. I think some of the benefits out there were so generous, I know some chose not to work, but now we are coming out of that.”
Another issue facing area employers is changing demographics and an aging workforce in southern Minnesota.
“Another phenomena we really haven’t experienced before is that we are starting to see more people retire,” Wendorff said. “For many years we didn’t have a lot of retirement. We are now seeing the baby boomers getting older and more people reaching retirement age. We knew that was coming and it is certainly here.
“Demographically there are just fewer people working, especially here in Minnesota. We are aging and we are in a rural area…and with some of these smaller towns that we have historically pulled people from, there are fewer and fewer people there.”
Wendorff’s analysis of the situation was mirrored by Jennifer Copeland, Viracon Director of Human Resources.
“It just seems like a different environment right now with the availability of people. Years ago, we would be able to just post a position and we would have a ton of applicants, especially for professional positions and that is just not happening anymore.” Copeland said. “All companies are struggling with it and we are certainly not unique with this situation.”
In order to meet these challenges, Viracon has implemented a variety of strategies to recruit and retain its workforce in Owatonna.
Wendorff said that Viracon has provided bonuses to current employees if they refer new hires.
“If you refer somebody you are going to get some money and the person you are referring could get some money,” Wendorff said. “In fact, we just had a drawing of all the employees who referred people, we drew two names and they got an extra $5000 each. We try to generate some excitement, so there is little bit of skin in the game for people.”
Viracon also partners with Steele Co. Works to help expose area students to employment opportunities. Steele Co. Work is a collaboration between the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Steele County and Work Place Development Inc.
“Steele Co. Works is a great partnership in our community,” said Owatonna Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Brad Meier. “The basic gist of it is that we are working in the high schools to connect students with job and career opportunities that are in this area.”
The initiative is led by coordinator Megan Horton and she works with the area’s five high schools in Owatonna, Medford and Blooming Prairie, and helps connects students who have an interest in manufacturing with area businesses. This includes setting up internships, job shadow opportunities, facility tours and work experience (which is paid through grants from Work Place Development Inc.). Steele Co. Works has already worked with over 100 area businesses.
Steele Co. Works caps each school year with a “signing” day for area students and local businesses who will be hiring them for future employment.
In addition, Viracon frequents job fairs and outreaches to area colleges for potential employees. Some of those connections include Riverland Community College, Minnesota State University Mankato, the University of Minnesota and Iowa State University.
Another way that Viracon uses to meet hiring needs is by connecting with the area’s various immigrant groups.
“Viracon has historically been one of the most diverse employers in the southern Minnesota area,” Wendorff said. “We have four different languages spoken in the plant right now (English, Spanish, Somali and Karen) and we have done a variety of outreach things working with the different groups such as going to mosques and churches along with outreach on social media - and that is something that is more and more important to us.”
Viracon has translators on staff to help with communication amongst its team and has also allowed for cultural accommodations such as prayer breaks during the work day.
“We’ve always been immigrant friendly, we do acomodate prayer and our Muslim employees do appreciate that. We have a good tradition of that, people are very tolerant and our supervisors are use to the routine and that has helped us,” Wendorff said.
One more way that Viracon builds its labor pool is through the use of previously incarcerated people, which is a trend that is gaining momentum around the country.
“A lot of companies are realizing that previously incarcerated people are a source of talent,” Wendorff said. “Many employees for years shied away from that, but Viracon never did. We have always been open to hiring previously incarcerated people and more people around the country are seeing that as a source for talent now.”
Pay rates are another factor that companies such as Viracon monitor closely in order to remain relevant in the marketplace.
“We do watch the pay very closely and try to stay competitive with the type of work we are doing,” Wendorff said. “Our benefits have always been good and every spring we do a pay increase. We are now starting to figure that out and what we need to do to stay competitive, attract and retain people.”
Along with the need to fill production positions, Viracon is starting to see a need to fill more professional level positions at its location in Owatonna. Again, retirements and reorganization has played a role in creating this need. To help meet some of those unique needs, Viracon hosted a hiring event in March.
“We went for a number of years not really having to hire a lot of professional staff (engineers, supervisors, sales people, etc.). We’ve had good stability but again we’ve had some retirements and reorganization, so now we are looking to fill about a half dozen key positions. We are going to have an outreach for professional staff and invite people in to come and network with us and learn about what some of the opportunities are here. In the past, we haven’t had the need to do this, but again we are at a different place.”
One of the outcomes of the COVID pandemic has been a movement to working from home and that is another possible benefit for potential employees.
“We are also learning, like many employers, that we have to be more hybrid,” Wendorff said. “We will have more people working from home or there will be a mix where you can work from home or come in a few days a week.”
Copeland added, “It really opened our eyes that is is possible to do some of this outside of these walls.”
The ability to have flexibility in working locations thanks to technology advances has allowed companies like Viracon to widen its geographical range for potential job candidates.
“We know because of that hybrid model, it can increase our scope geographically of what we are looking at for employees. We still like people to be relatively close by but I think we might have some more success drawing people from the southern Twin Cities metro, Mankato, Rochester, Austin and Albert Lea if those hybrid jobs are an option.”
The ability to work from home or have these types of hybrid positions is a relatively new and exciting concept.
“None of this would have been possible without the technology…the world would have been different without it,” Wendorff said. “Thanks to the technology, we didn’t really miss a beat in terms of being able to service our customers during COVID. Even if you couldn’t visit them or make sales calls, you were still able to get a lot of things done. It is quite amazing and that would not have happened 20 years ago.
“I am a southern Minnesota person and I hope because of the technology some of these smaller communities will get revitalized. You have a great quality of life here and one of the things I hope we see happen is that you get somebody who is working in a place like Chicago, Minneapolis or Los Angeles, and they grew up in this area, have a couple of kids now and they say ‘You know what, life was pretty darn good in Owatonna. I can come back here and have a professional position with a great company.’ That would be a great outcome if we could get a few of those types of people.”
Meier said a focus on improving the quality of life in Owatonna and its amenities is something the Chamber of Commerce strives to do in order to entice people to consider the area for employment.
“A long term goal is to be a more attractive community in order to attract talent, and that means things like building a new high school, revitalizing downtown with a lot of new projects happening there…including a new hotel, street scape and restaurant,” Meier said. “Not only having the jobs here, but also making it a more attractive community to live in, is obviously part of the strategic advantage we are trying to gain.
Despite the challenges, Viracon sees strength in its location along I-35 in Owatonna and considers the region’s workforce a major asset.
“Our founder Jim Martineau came here 50 years ago and he started this company with 30 people,” Wendforff said. “He chose Owatonna because it was a good strategic location but the work force has been second to none. We compete with glass manufacturers all over the world and we know that we have one of the best work forces.
“The loyalty, the work ethic and educational level is second to none. Pound for pound, we have one of the best work forces in the industry and that has made a huge difference for us.”