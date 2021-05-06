A new exhibit explores Steele County's formation when it was a part of a territory to modern day times.
The “Story of Steele” atrium display connects the history of the cities and surrounding villages through display boards lining the walls. These boards share historical information regarding the area’s transportation, industry, geography and community at various periods throughout time. The boards also discuss buildings that can be found currently in the Village of Yesteryear located just outside the center.
The display begins with 1854, when the state was a territory, and runs through current times. Steele County itself was formed in 1855, according to MaryAnne Higgins, volunteer, tours and event coordinator at the Steele County Historical Society. Other boards in the display explore 1874, the 1900s, mid-20th century towns and villages, as well as a board which explores the county today. A display case complements the new exhibit, holding several items related to Steele County’s butter industry, such as vintage butter boxes.
“At one point Steele County was known as the butter capital of the world,” Higgins said while gesturing toward the creamery display case. “So this is the display that we have right now, and this area will change, we will put different things in (the display case) to complement the exhibit.”
At one point in Steele County history, dairy farming was an important element in the local economy. The area was once home to dozens of creameries, but that shifted in the mid-20th century. Today there is only one creamery, Hope Creamery, according to the exhibit.
The History Center has also updated its welcome center. The room now hosts an oral history center, welcoming people to listen and learn. A Steele County historical timeline has been added to the room’s wall. Two display cases at the front of the room allow Steele County organizations space to display relevant historical items to their organization on a rotating basis.
Visitors will also be able to view the vintage Jerry’s Mural above the atrium, complete with lighting and information signage. The 6-foot-by-21-foot mural arrived at the center in February after the community raised thousands of dollars to fund its removal from Jerry’s Supper Club and transport to the history center.
The “Story of Steele” is a permanent display, although information and historical items can be rotated in and out of the exhibit, Higgins said.
“When the building was initially built, the idea of having something that told the story of Steele County was always in people's minds. And so, the Education Programming Committee took that upon themselves last spring and last summer to brainstorm an idea of creating this display, and so that committee actually put this together,” Higgins said.
Through research and collaboration, the committee came up with what they felt would be important facts and information to convey in the display. The Education and Programming Committee members include Elizabeth Anselmo, Jerry Ganfield, Ken Henricksen, MaryAnne Higgins, Kellen Hinrichsen and Paul Swenson.
“Come and see all the new things that the Steele County Historical Society has to offer and what we have done to make improvements for this community,” Higgins said.
Even long-time Steele County residents can come and learn something new about the downtown area, area parks and the small villages, Higgins notes. Visitors will be able to witness how rural farming areas created communities for commerce and gathering.