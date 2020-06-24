Before the end of the school year, second-graders at McKinley Elementary weren’t only studying from home — they were working from home, creating a magazine full of facts about Minnesota animals.
Their work, which had been imagined as a project for a magazine like youth-focused Highlights, even garnered the attention of that international publication’s leadership team. Just before the end of classes in June, students were able to watch a video greeting from Highlights’ editor-in-chief and its CEO, praising the project.
“I wanted to take this opportunity to record this video to acknowledge what you guys are doing and to congratulate you on such a wonderful project,” said Kent Johnson, whose family launched the magazine over 70 years ago. “I know it must be difficult to have transitioned from being in school to trying to learn and work in this virtual environment.”
The difficulty of keeping students engaged during distance learning was one of the reasons why the second-grade team initially decided to create a magazine. In moving online, teachers had divided their work up by subject area, and Valerie Seath was the teacher who created videos and lessons around reading and writing.
Coming up on the end of the year, one of the last units for second graders was nonfiction writing. In the past, students had done biographies or handwritten research reports to share in class with their peers. This year, Seath and her colleagues decided to try something that would lend itself more easily to the digital sphere — an online magazine.
After having students choose an animal, Seath created a template for the magazine which she then gave students the ability to edit. Each page was marked with a child’s name and animal, beneath which they were asked to with insert subtitles, text, photos and captions.
'Connection to the real world'
Another way that Seath tried to make it engaging for students, and what ultimately drew the attention of Highlights, was by writing a client letter to each class. In order to frame the assignment as a real-world problem, she wrote from the perspective of a magazine, asking students to submit their pieces on an animal of their choosing.
“We are at a STEAM school — I’m taking my STEAM certification right now and one of the things we do is we come up with a client letter. You make a connection to the real world for students so it seems as if they’re working on a project that people do every day in their jobs,” said Seath.
An acronym for “science, technology, engineering, art and math,” STEAM is an educational approach that focuses in large part on interdisciplinary and real-world learning.
According to fellow second-grade teacher Kate Seifert, having students choose an animal to write a one-page article on also fit in nicely with the school’s STEAM focus. It’s typically a topic that children are excited to work around, and during the pandemic there were also a number of new online resources from zoos and wildlife centers for learners to take advantage of.
“There were so many virtual field trips available from zoos around the country, there were so many free resources out there for kids,” added Seifert.
In keeping with STEAM’s interdisciplinary approach, Seath also encouraged her students to choose animals from Minnesota, so they might even be able to see their subject when studying from home.
Her own daughter, Ari, happens to be in second grade this year and chose to research robins. In large part, the writing project focused on using different text elements common in nonfiction work — bullet points, bold text, headlines, captions and photos, which was Ari’s favorite part.
“I have a lot of robins in my backyard and my grandma likes them,” she said, of her reason for choosing the bird. “My favorite part was taking the photos. I tried to take pictures and I was sneaky, but they just flew away.”
For her final report, Seath said Ari even went outside and tried to get a robin live on video for her classmates to see.
“She went outside with her computer, and I of course was teaching at that same exact time, so I didn’t even know she did that until afterward,” Seath laughed.
Practicing digital publishing
Because the magazine was compiled during distance learning, Seifert says that students had to practice a range of new technology skills in completing their articles. Each class had its own magazine with a shared template. Second-graders could log into their class website, find the template and insert their text and photos on the page with their name.
“Usually they would write out their project and make their own book out of paper,” added Seifert. “Distance learning encouraged us to type it — they were searching for pictures online, and searching for fonts.”
In the end, articles ranged from a list of bullet point facts to paragraphs of writing. Each page was also complete with captioned photos and sources at the bottom for the websites children used to learn about their animal.
“We provided some supports, like good websites for their research,” said Seifert. "They didn’t just get to copy down the author’s words. They had to read them and make them their own.”
After seeing how students responded to the project and how hard they worked on their articles, Seath wrote a letter to Highlights praising McKinley’s second-graders and bringing attention to their work. Ultimately, Highlights wrote back and created a personalized video greeting for the students entitled “Great Job, McKinley Elementary."
One of the things Seifert said she enjoyed most about the magazine project and the response from Highlights was hearing from editor-in-chief Christine French Cully about her own path to writing. Cully shared with students that she had filled notebooks with stories and poems as a child, which eventually helped her decide to enter the field.
“Whatever you decide to do, it will be very important to learn to write well, so I’m glad that you’ve done this project,” she said.