OWATONNA — Early voting opened Friday for Minnesota’s first true presidential primary since 1956, and those going to the polls will now be required to state their party affiliation when requesting a ballot.
According to Peter Bartz-Gallagher, director of communications with the Minnesota Secretary of State, voters will need to select either a Republican or Democratic option, and their name and choice will then be shared with the two parties’ national and state branches.
"It’s our understanding that this was a requirement from the national levels of the parties — the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention,” he explained, “that in order to make Minnesota’s contest count for them, they wanted a list of the people who voted in those contests.”
In this case, Bartz-Gallagher said results from Minnesota’s primary will impact how the parties choose delegates to their national convention. Unlike in the only other primary in recent history, which took place in 1992, the results of this contest are binding — not merely informative.
He added that the decision to host an official primary was made by the state Legislature following the popularity and overcrowding of the 2016 caucuses.
Now, Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke is encouraging people to come out and vote despite the fact that they’ll have to make their party known at the polls. She explained that stations will have a form on which voters can check a box to make their ballot selection, so that the decision will remain as private as possible.
“When they come and sign in, there will be a box there to check on the roster and then after they choose that, the judges will mark which one and give it to them,” said Ihrke, adding that the county will find a way to then shield the roster so later voters can’t see.
She also noted that the ballots themselves will be handed out in secrecy envelopes.
Ihrke also reiterated that only the chosen party affiliation — not the ballot itself or the voter’s choice of candidate — will be shared. In addition to being communicated with the national levels of each party, the state Legislature in approving the primary also chose to share names and affiliations with the four major state parties — the Republican Party, the DFL, and two focused on the legalization of marijuana.
“The way that the Legislature wrote the law, all four major political parties would see the list of who picked what ballot and as far as we’ve seen, there are no restrictions on how people use [that information],” said Bartz-Gallagher.
In the time before that data would be distributed — which would likely happen six to 10 weeks after the March 3 primary election — he added that Secretary of State Steve Simon, a former Democratic representative, plans to push for certain conditions and restrictions to be written into law.
“With no limits on it, some of the parties have said publicly that they wouldn’t intend to make this public and it probably wouldn’t be in their interest to do so, but there are going to be plenty of staffers who see this,” said Bartz-Gallagher. He added that one potential concern would be a third-party using the information for commercial targeting. “We’ve gotten a lot of letters from Minnesotans who are displeased with the arrangement that was struck and we are asking us to do something about it.”
Ihrke also said she’s been hearing some discussion of the new set-up, noting that some residents have told her they won’t vote if they have to openly choose a party over concerns of privacy.
She added that the ballot selected will become part of a person’s voting history, but not of their voter registration record. Bartz-Gallagher said the information that political parties will be receiving will include the person’s election history, party preference, name, address and phone number if they’ve provided it.
While he explained that this may feel new and potentially uncomfortable for Minnesotans who haven’t had to identify their party affiliation previously, he said it will likely be familiar to caucus-goers and those who have been registered to vote in other states.
“The Secretary of State often says it’s similar to how you would sign in if you went to caucuses — you would expect that that data would go to the political party of your choosing,” he explained. “[Many] states have party registration, and in that case the primaries are what they call closed — you have to be a Republican to vote in the Republican primary.”
Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) was in his first year in office when the decision to make party affiliations available was passed, and he noted he could almost certainly recall voting in its favor.
"It went in as part of an omnibus bill, so there were several things in there and this was one of them,” said Jasinski, whose district includes all of Steele County with the exception of Blooming Prairie.“I have heard some concerns of people recently with this coming out, and I understand their concern. I think it’s a one-time thing and if there’s an issue, we can modify that in another session.”
Jasinski added he hasn’t received any calls yet on the matter but said he’s “always open to listening to constituents if they have concerns.”
Bartz-Gallagher also noted that those with strong feelings about the new primary one way or the other are encouraged to contact their legislators. For Ihrke, she said she’s just hoping a decent number of people come out for this year’s landmark primary, despite the accompanying changes.
“We want to make sure that people aren’t deterred from going out to vote for the wrong reasons,” she said. “We’re not certain what the turnout will be, but we hope it’s good.”
While she added that the caucuses will still take place Feb. 25, there will be no accompanying straw polls. The primary election is residents’ chance to make their candidate preferences clear.
Those wanting to vote early can stop in to the Steele County Auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through March 2, the day before the election. It will also be open for limited hours on the Saturday before the primary. Residents not able to come in person can call the office at 507-444-7410 to request an application for a mail-in ballot.
Ihrke also encouraged residents to call the office, stop by in person or visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.mn.us before Feb. 11 if they’d like to pre-register to vote, otherwise they can sign up at the polls.